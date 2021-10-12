Tractor sales soar, so do prices and deadlines

The indicator lights are green for agricultural machinery manufacturers whose order books for the end of 2021 and the first half of 2022 are full. Axema, the union of manufacturers and importers of agricultural equipment, forecasts sales to increase by 8 to 11% for 2021, compared to 2020.

The tractors and tools for sowing, tillage and fertilization are the most active markets. The order levels are more contained for harvesting equipment and haymaking. Sales are driven by the prices of cereals and oilseeds, as well as by subsidies, in particular those of the stimulus plan. The difficulties in recruiting labor are also boosting sales, especially on high-yield machines.

> To read also: Robots, tractor drivers strike back (02/09/2021)

Registrations on the rise

In this very favorable context, the new tractor registrations reach their highest level since 2013, an exceptional year. For standard tractors, sales are up 8% from 2020 and 11.4% from the 2015-2019 five-year average.

Axema, however, notes a trend towards migration to simpler models, which do the same job as the higher end versions, but at a more reasonable price. Only equipment directly linked to the transition to more virtuous practices (sprayers, spreading equipment, etc.) see their average equipment progress.

> To read also: Efforts to be made on the mechanization charges (09/17/2021)





Delivery times are getting worse

Everything would be for the best in the best of all possible worlds if the agro-equipment sector was not caught up by the global economic situation. The shortage of components and soaring raw material prices, steel and rubber in the lead, penalize the activity. Manufacturers and concessionaires do not pass the entire increase on to farmers, but they nevertheless foresee a price increase of 5 to 10% depending on the equipment, compared to 2020. The delivery time is also becoming a thorny problem.

the average time is currently 8 weeks, but it can reach 5 months on some equipment. Many tractor manufacturers are no longer able to deliver their flagship models before December 31, 2021, which can be a problem for those investing for tax reasons.

> To read also: The shortage will slow down your deliveries of tractors and equipment (05/06/2021)