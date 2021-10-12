Trail de Lisieux: relatives and athletes do not forget Patrick Leboucher, the missing jogger

The Pays d’Auge See my news

The family and relatives of Patrick Leboucher symbolically participated in the Lisieux trail (Calvados). (© Le Pays d’Auge)

Lisieux (Calvados) does not forget Patrick Leboucher, the jogger who has disappeared since September 12, 2021. A month later, Sunday October 10, 2021, on the occasion of the first Lisieux trail, the participants had a thought for this sportsman of 66 years old.

Before the start, Serge Faure, president of the triathlon club Les rainettes du pays d’Auge, which organized the race with the city, had a little word for him, before giving the floor to one of his daughters, Christelle Perrard. Very moved, she thanked everyone. A sober, dignified and emotional moment concluded with a round of applause.

Patrick Leboucher was everywhere Sunday morning, at the four corners of the 14 km course. A photo of him running was hung on the torso of relatives who had come to participate especially for him: “About fifteen of the family on the trail, and for walking at least 30 people, family and relatives”, explain his girls.

Do it for him, symbolically

The jogger, an accomplished athlete, was preparing for the Amsterdam marathon which will take place next weekend. He had to come to the Lisieux trail: “He said he would do it quietly, to participate in the event, because there are not often races in Lisieux. Symbolically, we want to do it for her, ”said Christelle Perrard before the race.

The family and loved ones wore a photo of Patrick Leboucher on the chest during the trail. (© Le Pays d’Auge)

The friends responded, as always. This is for example the case of Franck, registered for the march. Close to the family, he sometimes ran with Patrick Leboucher: “It touches us a lot. We participated enormously in the research, we did not hesitate to ask for days. We must continue to believe in it, if only for the family. It’s so hard for them, so as soon as they ask us, we’re there ”.





“We no longer know where to look”

Several days, hundreds of people beat the countryside around Lisieux, without success: “We let the gendarmerie work, because they are the ones leading the real investigation. After, for field research, today we no longer know where to look. It would be chance, so we can’t do it anymore, ”regrets Sandrine Jean, her daughter. But they don’t give up anything:

What we’re doing is bringing the wanted opinion to life, and that’s also why we’re here today, so that Lexovians and the people around don’t forget. If someone sees or has seen something, let him think about it and give information to the gendarmerie. Sandrine JeanPatrick Leboucher’s daughter

The Lexovian’s portrait and the wanted poster are still posted on the windows of many businesses, and his relatives run a Facebook page to provide research news. Thanks to these initiatives, the former bus driver is remembered: “People send us messages. When they went for a walk or a run, they tell us that they looked, greet Christelle Perrard. And we always have a lot of messages of support, even from people we don’t know ”.

“A real nightmare”

Little words that don’t hurt in this terrible time for them:

We are helpless in the face of this situation. Everyone tells us it’s amazing. We are living a real nightmare. Christelle PerrardPatrick Leboucher’s daughter

His sister confirms: “It’s difficult to resume a normal life …”.

