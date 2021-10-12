Twitch Leak: are some streamers untouchable?

Last week, the streaming giant experienced a massive information leak after an anonymous user posted nearly 120Gb of data on the 4chan forum. Considered one of the biggest leaks in the industry, data continues to trickle down. Today, files reveal that the site’s biggest streamers would be protected from exclusion from the platform, unless …

The extensive data from the leak from Twitch’s servers continues to circulate around the web. Recently it’s in the streamer’s subreddit Asmongold that was published an intriguing list to say the least. Containing the name of several important channels of the platform like that of Tyler1, djWHEAT, Sarbandia (aka the CEO of Twitch) or EclypsiaTV on the French side, this list would specify the reasons why these channels should not be banned, in the event of a possible report.

Many were speculating about the possibility that several streamers would receive preferential treatment from the firm. If such a document can theoretically prove them right, it has already been questioned, in particular by “Saysera“, a former Twitch administrator.





This is wrong, or at least it is no longer relevant. The “not to be banned” list dates back to 2016, “Partnership Managers” have not raised any complaints since 2017 and the moderation service no longer needs to send them back to “Asset Managers” since mid-2019. It wasn’t ban protection, just a “double check” way of saying.

For Saysera, it was therefore not a list of streamers not to be banned but more a document specifying to check meticulously if these streamers had really broken the rules or not before taking any action against their channel. It’s difficult to disentangle the true from the false for the moment, but one thing is certain, the leak concerning Twitch has not finished fueling the debates in the gaming sphere.