two teenagers charged with the death of 14 kangaroos

Two Australian teenagers were charged Tuesday, October 12, with the deaths of 14 giant kangaroos. The two boys, aged 17, are accused of hitting the animals, including two small ones, found dead, near Batemans Bay, a seaside town a four-hour drive from Sydney. “A tragic and senseless act which deeply marked the volunteers who came to the scene, as well as the inhabitants”, commented on Facebook, the Wires wildlife organization.

Summoned by justice, the two boys will have to explain themselves in a children’s court on November 22, police said.

Emblematic of Australia, the giant kangaroo is widespread in the south and east of the country. The animal with the gray coat can reach a weight of 60 kg and a height of 1.60 meters for the male.





A female baby, found unconscious but survived, was nicknamed Hope by rescuers. “Surprisingly, she is doing incredibly well”, Janelle Renes, Mid South Coast chairwoman for Wires, told national television station ABC. “When she arrived here she was almost lifeless” and “It took about two hours to warm her up and see real signs that she was going to survive.”