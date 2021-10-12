two teenagers charged with the death of 14 kangaroos

Two Australian teenagers were indicted Tuesday, October 12, for the deaths of 14 giant kangaroos they are accused of having hit, in a seaside town four hours’ drive from Sidney.

Read alsoWill Australia receive its first submarines around 2040 and no longer around 2030?

The two boys, aged 17, were arrested after the discovery on Saturday of the dead kangaroos, including two small ones, near Batemans Bay, south of the capital, police said. “A tragic and senseless act which deeply marked the volunteers who came to the scene, as well as the inhabitants“Wires wildlife organization commented on Facebook.





Summoned by justice on November 22

Police said they found the dead marsupials in two separate areas. A baby kangaroo, found unconscious but survived, has been nicknamed “Hope“(Hope) by the rescuers. “Surprisingly, she is doing incredibly wellJanelle Renes, Mid South Coast President for Wires, told national television station ABC. “When she arrived here she was almost lifeless” and “it took about two hours to warm her up and see real signs that she was going to survive», She said.

Read alsoWhy Australia is afraid of China

Summoned by justice, the two boys will have to explain themselves in a children’s court on November 22. Emblematic of Australia, the giant kangaroo is widespread in the south and east of the country. The animal with the gray coat can reach a weight of 60 kg and a height of 1.60 meters for the male.