Two teens accused of killing 14 giant kangaroos

Two Australian teenagers were charged Tuesday with the deaths of 14 giant kangaroos they are accused of having “deliberately killed” in a seaside town four hours from Sydney. The two boys, aged 17, were arrested after the dead kangaroos, including two small ones, were found on Saturday near Batemans Bay, south of the capital, NSW State police said.

“A tragic and senseless act that deeply marked the volunteers who came to the scene, as well as the inhabitants,” commented on Facebook the wildlife organization Wires. Police said they found the dead marsupials in two separate areas. A baby kangaroo, found unconscious but survived, was nicknamed “Hope” by rescuers.





Investigation in progress

“Surprisingly, she is doing incredibly well,” Janelle Renes, Mid South Coast chairperson for Wires, told national television station ABC. “When she got here she was almost lifeless” and “it took about two hours to warm her up and see real signs that she was going to survive,” she said.

Summoned by justice, the two boys will have to explain themselves in a children’s court on November 22. The police opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the tragedy. The surveillance camera recordings will be viewed.