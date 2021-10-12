Tyson Fury to take on the winner of Whyte-Wallin

By clearly beating the American Deontay Wilder by stopping the referee in the eleventh round, Saturday night in Las Vegas, Tyson Fury (33 years old, 2.06 m, 31 wins, including 22 before the limit, 1 draw, 0 defeat) confirmed that he is the current best heavyweight. But, holding only one of the four world belts, that of the WBC, he did not hide that he would like to conquer the other three, WBA, WBO and IBF, held by the Ukrainian Alexandre Usyk.
“He has to face Usyk and no one else, says his father John Fury. The others do not fight in the same category as him. And you only see the best of Tyson when he fights the best. “
A rematch between Joshua and Usyk in 2022?
The WBC gave Fury thirty days to sign a contract to unify all belts against Usyk. But, if he does not succeed, he will have to face directly his official challenger, the winner of the interim WBC championship between his compatriot Dillian Whyte (33 years old, 1.93 m, 28 wins, including 19 before the limit, 2 defeats before the limit) and the Swede Otto Wallin (30 years old, 1.97 m, 22 wins, including 14 before the limit, 1 no-contest, 1 loss in points against Fury in September 2019), on October 30 at the O2 Arena in London.
Usyk would also like to reunite the four belts, but the Ukrainian, who surprised by dethroning Englishman Anthony Joshua on points on September 25 at Tottenham, had contracted to grant him revenge if he won. . Joshua claiming it, the two are expected to be in the same ring during the first half of 2022, possibly in February or March. Fury could therefore wait until this rematch is played out to challenge the winner. But, in this case, the WBC will remove him and proclaim the winner of Whyte-Wallin as the new WBC champion.
“Of course, if I had a choice, it would be against Usyk, but we know that’s not possible. In an ideal world, Joshua shouldn’t have direct revenge, but that’s how it is ”
Fury promoter, Englishman Frank Warren is therefore aware that his compatriot must face his official challenger, who will be decided in the ring on October 30. “Tyson has played his last five fights in the United States, remarks Warren, so i would like to organize the next one in britain. Its last was in August 2018. And you have seen the importance it has grown since. It would truly be the return of the hero. It will fill any stage. Of course, if I had a choice, it would be against Usyk, but we know that is not possible. In an ideal world, Joshua shouldn’t have a direct rematch, but that’s how it is. As of yet, nothing is decided for Tyson’s next fight. He will have to think about it. There is no emergency. “
Whyte favorite
Net favorite to beat Wallin, Whyte will insist on facing Fury, especially since he has been an official challenger for nearly three years, when Wilder was still champion (Fury having passed him in front, the WBC made Whyte wait by making him play the interim WBC title).
“For three years Wilder should have faced me, but he didn’t, regrets Whyte. Now let’s hope the WBC will insist that Fury does. It will be a big fight for Britain. I hope we can do it when I beat Wallin. But Fury is a tough guy at making plans. So far, I haven’t heard a word from him saying he’s ready to face me. “
In the euphoria of his new success on Wilder, Fury actually didn’t think about it. But he won’t let the WBC remove him. “Tyson, he’s a fighter and he lives and breathes boxing, emphasizes Frank Warren. This is his life. “
Fury would start as big favorite against Whyte, generally considered the fifth best current heavyweight, behind Fury, Wilder, Usyk and Joshua, especially since his defeat by KO. against the Russian Alexandre Povetkin in August 2020, discredited him, even if he took his revenge in less than four rounds last March. But Fury and Whyte hating each other, they shouldn’t fail to berate each other and sell their championship …