Tyson Fury to take on the winner of Whyte-Wallin

Fury promoter, Englishman Frank Warren is therefore aware that his compatriot must face his official challenger, who will be decided in the ring on October 30. “Tyson has played his last five fights in the United States, remarks Warren, so i would like to organize the next one in britain. Its last was in August 2018. And you have seen the importance it has grown since. It would truly be the return of the hero. It will fill any stage. Of course, if I had a choice, it would be against Usyk, but we know that is not possible. In an ideal world, Joshua shouldn’t have a direct rematch, but that’s how it is. As of yet, nothing is decided for Tyson’s next fight. He will have to think about it. There is no emergency. “