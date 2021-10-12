UCI helped evacuate 165 people from Afghanistan

The International Cycling Union announced on Monday that it had participated in the evacuation of 165 people from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover. Among the latter, a number of cyclists, especially women, artists, journalists and human rights activists, whose lives would have been in danger if they had not been able to leave the country.
To mount this large-scale operation, the UCI has teamed up with Sylvan Adams, the Israeli-Canadian businessman owner of the Israel Start-Up Nation team, the Asian Cycling Federation and FIFA, the International Football Federation. The NGO IsraAID and several states including France also provided assistance.
Arrived in Europe via Albania, the refugees will settle in France, Switzerland, Canada, Israel and the United States.
“It is very important for the UCI to get involved with members of the cycling family who are suffering as a result of the situation in Afghanistan, David Lappartient, president of the International Federation, said in a statement. I am happy that our efforts in this direction provide an opportunity for these people, under decent conditions. “