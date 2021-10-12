UFC Que-Chooser points to “Orange’s messes”

The commitment to Orange mobile plans is not completely over. Some remain concerned.

Orange has shown its willingness to break the codes and no longer seek to retain its subscribers by force, but rather for the quality of service. As with its low cost brand Sosh or with Free Mobile, the long-term commitment on its mobile plans is over. No more penalties for customers who decide to leave before (during a disappointment or an interesting promotion, for example).

“In practice, however, not all are concerned”, tempers UFC-Que Choisir, while indicating in passing that “The operator has above all had to adapt to a clientele increasingly seeking freedom”. Indeed, the mention “Without engagement” can leave room for the mention “24-month commitment” when you indicate wanting a mobile.

This maintenance of commitment when adding a mobile in the equation concerns the largest plans of Orange, those of 130 and 200 GB. “It is therefore better, before subscribing, to do it twice to check whether the signing of the contract is subject to a commitment or not”, advises UFC-Que Choisir.

Without mobile:





With mobile:

Still talking about the high-end mobile plans of the incumbent operator, UFC-Que Choisir recalls that“Orange has also decided to remove its 5G package from its catalog“. And to see there “good news”, on the grounds that “Plans without giga limitation tend to encourage users to consume data unnecessarily”, while “Each gigabyte consumed consumes energy and pollutes”.

Source: What to Choose