United States: footage of police arrest of paraplegic man scandalizes

UNITED STATES – Shocking images. On Friday, October 8, Dayton Police released a 12-minute video showing the muscular arrest of Clifford Owensby, a 39-year-old paraplegic man. Following this arrest, the African-American decided to file a complaint against the police.
He accuses the two officers of profiling, illegal arrest, search and illegal seizure. On September 30, the father of the family was arrested by these two police officers as he was leaving a house under surveillance. The police suspected the place to be a landmark for drug traffickers.
Still in his car, the two policemen ask him to shut down the engine. “Get out of the car,” the first tossed at him. “I can’t get out of the car. I’m a paraplegic, ”Clifford Owensby told them. He therefore needs help to be able to extricate himself from it. After several exchanges, the policeman retorts: “I ask you, but I assure you that you will go out. It is not an option ”. The following minutes, despite the resistance of the paraplegic man, the police force evacuate him from his vehicle.
I hope Clifford Owensby sues the hell out of the @DaytonPolice. This department dragged a paraplegic man by his hair over window tint.
Absolutely disgusting. Along with this weak message to the community. https://t.co/n7uzmn6l4U
– dolores (@doloresalozano) October 8, 2021
As you can see in the video above, they take him by the arms and pull him by the hair to achieve this. “They dragged me to their vehicle like a dog, like garbage,” said the father of two at a press conference held on October 10.
Here is a Community Incident Briefing regarding the investigation and traffic stop that occurred on September 30, 2021https: //t.co/nXxGnyT07R
– Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) October 8, 2021
After his arrest, the police found a bag containing 22,450 dollars. He assures us that these are personal savings. The arrested man was then taken to the hospital to examine his possible injuries, and he was released free.
According to CNN, the two police officers are still on duty. An investigation is underway. According to his lawyer, Clifford Owensby plans to file a civil lawsuit.
