United States: footage of police arrest of paraplegic man scandalizes

UNITED STATES – Shocking images. On Friday, October 8, Dayton Police released a 12-minute video showing the muscular arrest of Clifford Owensby, a 39-year-old paraplegic man. Following this arrest, the African-American decided to file a complaint against the police.

He accuses the two officers of profiling, illegal arrest, search and illegal seizure. On September 30, the father of the family was arrested by these two police officers as he was leaving a house under surveillance. The police suspected the place to be a landmark for drug traffickers.

Still in his car, the two policemen ask him to shut down the engine. “Get out of the car,” the first tossed at him. “I can’t get out of the car. I’m a paraplegic, ”Clifford Owensby told them. He therefore needs help to be able to extricate himself from it. After several exchanges, the policeman retorts: “I ask you, but I assure you that you will go out. It is not an option ”. The following minutes, despite the resistance of the paraplegic man, the police force evacuate him from his vehicle.