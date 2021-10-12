Unvaccinated, a doctor from the GHBS, in Quimperlé, also deprived of teleconsultation – Lorient







Emergency physician at Quimperlé hospital, Dr Lodini was suspended from his duties on September 15, 2021, date of the entry into force of the vaccine obligation against covid-19 for health professionals. Part-time hospital doctor, the Guidélois decided to continue to exercise his activity by practicing telemedicine. “Since the beginning of September, I have been an employee of a teleconsultation medical center for 15 hours per week. Just last night, I was giving a patient on a business trip a prescription over the internet for ventoline. 99% of this is general medicine. We provide service, we advise. It is my role as a doctor, especially for those who live in medical deserts ”.

No vaccine, no telemedicine

But now, Friday, October 8, the doctor receives a letter from his employer announcing that he would be prohibited from continuing telemedicine without a vaccine. “The vaccination obligation will be fully applicable on October 15. The Ministry of Health has clarified in recent days, writes its management, that this obligation is addressed to any health professional, even when the latter exercises in teleconsultation. The ARS is therefore now asking to send it the supporting documents for the staff’s vaccination certificate ”.

“Incomprehensible”, gets angry Vincent Lodini, who says he has nevertheless “done everything, and in the rules, to continue working thanks to teleconsultation. I could have taken sick leave like many of my colleagues under pressure. I am a healthcare professional and I have not passed the covid on to anyone ”.





Is the Ministry of Health concerned that I am transmitting a computer virus?

“A completely ubiquitous situation”

The 45-year-old doctor insists: “I am not an antivax but I have medical contraindications which prevent me from getting vaccinated there”.

“Cabal against unvaccinated doctors?” Abuse of power ? “For the health professional, this decision is” another aberration in the management of this health crisis. How do I risk infecting patients on the internet? Is the Ministry of Health concerned that I am transmitting a computer virus? “Ironically the emergency doctor who can not understand” this completely ubiquitous situation, in the midst of a health emergency which makes telemedicine however necessary. Or maybe there are too many doctors? “

For its part, the ARS (Regional Health Agency) explains that, “in accordance with the law of August 5, 2021, the vaccination obligation is imposed on all professionals working in a health establishment, without consideration of their status and mode of exercise. The suspension of practice also includes telemedicine, considered as a medical act ”.

Vincent Lodini will request, by October 15, a derogation to continue to practice, exclusively in telemedicine.

* (Brittany-south hospital group)