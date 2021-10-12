up to 440 km of autonomy for the restyled Chinese SUV

Zapping Autonews Green MG SZ EV (2022): the restyling of the Chinese SUV in video

The bet succeeded for the Chinese group SAIC, which entered the European market from almost zero, with a range of 100% electric and hybrid vehicles, badged in the name of a well-known former British firm. It was not a given for the MG ZS EV, an electric SUV that landed with us without a distribution network, but with a weighty argument: its value for money. By evolving rapidly and taking into account trends as well as the first feedback from users, the ZS EV adapts to its environment. It is both gaining in character but also improving from a technological point of view. Its front face has been completely revised and becomes more unique in the face of a more “go-anywhere” first version, while its autonomy increases and its interior is modernized.

A more assertive identity

More “electric” type, the face of the ZS EV trades its mesh grille against a full textured grille still incorporating the charging hatch, but this time off-center. In the lower part of the shield, the fog lights are removed in favor of smooth surfaces leading to fine vertical air inlets. The rest of the vehicle, especially at the stern, evolves in detail, with redesigned optics incorporating a unique light signature.

The interior also undergoes a style evolution with a combined instrumentation in the form of a 7-inch digital panel and an infotainment screen passing to 10 inches. The latter now integrates the audio system controls, only the physical buttons linked to the air conditioning being always present below.





Technical evolution

The restyling of the MG ZS EV electric SUV does not only concern the packaging but also the engine room and the battery. The ZS EV range is available in several power levels, while autonomy increases thanks to larger battery packs. A 204 hp electric motor combined with a 50.3 kWh battery (“Standard range”) constitutes the first variant geared towards dynamism. The other new version maximizes its range with a 177 hp electric motor connected to a 70 kWh battery (“Extended Autonomy”). The first configuration gives the SUV of Chinese origin a range of 320 km in the WLTP cycle while the second allows the ZS EV to travel up to 440 km on a single charge. The more modest 142 hp and 353 Nm drive unit previously used with its 44.5 kWh pack is no longer offered. The restyled ZS EV can also be recharged faster thanks to its 11 kW three-phase charger.

The two Comfort and Luxury trim levels are still there, with a call price barely higher (+ € 1,000) starting at € 30,990 for the MG ZS EV in the “Standard Autonomy” version. The “Extended Autonomy” variant, which will be available from the end of October, will start from € 34,990.