Update Saints Row: new gameplay preview with a tour of Santo Ileso

The return of the saga was expected and it is therefore with interest that we were able to see for the first time the reboot Saints row with a cinematic at the gamescom 2021. A video has since allowed us to discover the first images of gameplay, but we still have a lot to learn about the possibilities of the game system and the richness of theopen world.

GameInformer was able to share a short video with previously unseen shots Santo Ileso, the region that we will soon be able to explore. This fantasized version of the American Southwest is home to rustic desert neighborhoods, bustling urban streets and neon-lit alleyways, to be visited on foot, by car, motorbike, or by car. wingsuit and more. Graphically, the rendering does not seem at the top, but Volition specifies that it is about sequences from a build still in pre-alpha.

The developers are going to have to optimize all this very quickly: the release date of Saints row is set for February 25, 2022 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC via theEpic Games Store.





Update : Deep Silver just unveiled a trailer in the same vein showing us more neighborhoods of Rancho Provedencia, housing factories like Scorpio and Panther Juice Hot Sauce and controlled by Los Panteros, Lakeshore, an urban area ruled by Marshall, and Monte Vista, territory of Idols.

