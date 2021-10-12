Valérie Pécresse “happy” that Xavier Bertrand accepts “also the rules of the game” of the Republicans party

Valérie Pécresse, LR president of the Ile-de-France region and candidate for the presidential election, says herself on France Bleu Auxerre, Tuesday 12 October morning “happy” after Xavier Bertrand’s announcement. The president of the Hauts-de-France region indicated Monday, October 11 evening that he will finally participate in the congress of the Les Républicains party on December 4, during which the militants will nominate their candidate for the presidential election of 2022. A decision welcomed by Valérie Pécresse .

“From the start, I have been playing unity, I have been playing collectively, I have accepted the rules of the game. I am very happy today that Xavier Bertrand has also accepted the rules of the game. It will reassure the voters of the right a lot. and the center who are really waiting that we can end the mandate of Emmanuel Macron “, she said on France Bleu Auxerre. Valérie Pécresse is present in Yonne on Tuesday, October 12 to present her educational program.





Will she be ready to follow Xavier Bertrand who is a unifier? Valérie Pécresse especially wants to focus on her program: “I will first develop my project because I believe that it is it which is the most complete and which provides the right answers”, hammered Valérie Pécresse. “I’m talking about controlled immigration, but also integration, economy, ecology. Today, in Yonne, I’m going to talk about education because I believe that today our school is doing badly. School is the fabric of France and when we have a shortage of teachers, a crisis in teaching vocations, when the level is falling and our children no longer have the same opportunities everywhere in the territories, then France is doing badly and it must be repaired “, she added.