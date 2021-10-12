Valérie Pécresse unveils her proposals on education and wishes “a national leap”

Valérie Pécresse, October 5 in Paris. GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

“Putting the fundamentals back at the heart of the school. “ In the campaign to be invested in the presidential election by the members of the Republicans (LR), Valérie Pecresse unveiled Tuesday, October 12 in an interview with Figaro his proposals for education. “To ensure that children can read, write, count”, the president of Ile-de-France notably proposes“Increase the teaching of French by two hours per week in primary education” and D’“One hour per week that of mathematics”.

Mme Pecresse also plans to set up “An exam before the 6e, not to block [l’]entered college, but to create classes of 6e of consolidation “. “Children who failed the exam would do a lot of French and math to get back to the level”, she explains. To remedy the vocation crisis among teachers, it intends to create “A national educational reserve, made up of retired paid teachers”, which would provide free homework help and replace “Without delay an absent professor”. She also wishes “Regionalize the recruitment of teachers at the level of Capes [certificat d’aptitude au professorat de l’enseignement du second degré] and the management of their career “.

Mme Pecresse judges on the other hand “Demagogic” the proposal of the socialist candidate, Anne Hidalgo, to double the salaries of teachers during the five-year term. But faced with lower salaries “To those of our neighbors », She intends to give “More autonomy for establishments”, to allow them to “Better pay teachers by enhancing all of their educational missions”. “The crisis in education imposes a national leap, what I call the project of”educational nation ””, also said the former minister of higher education. School is the fabric of France, through the transmission of our knowledge and our history. ”

Floor sentences

Eager to “Restore authority and discipline”, she asks to “Systematically prosecute any contempt and any assault on a professor” and restore “Floor sentences when the aggressor is a parent of a student”. Mme Pécresse is also considering “Financially sanction clearly defaulting parents by suspending their family allowances”.





Read also In Combs-la-Ville, a teacher files a complaint after being assaulted by a student in a high school

And, for excluded students, she proposes to create “School reintegration structures with reinforced supervision in each department”. As the anniversary of the death of Samuel Paty, professor of history and geography, assassinated on October 16, 2020 in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines) approaches, Valérie Pecresse considers it necessary to“Establish enhanced protection for all teachers”, who “Should be able to report the facts of radicalization to a dedicated structure managed by the Ministry of Justice and the Interior”.

“There are in some establishments teachers who will teach the belly, because they are afraid in front of the Islamists (…) Today the ministry of education is caught in the trap of” no wave “, which leads him to downplay reality. “

Asked about Xavier Bertrand’s decision to participate, finally, in the Congress of Republicans, which will nominate the right-wing candidate for the presidential election on December 4, Mr.me Pécresse recalled that she “Wish unity”. “I have been playing collectively from the start, she proclaims. The Republicans have set some rules for the game that I respect. We have to comply with it. Even if the date of December 4 seems very late to our voters. “

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Presidential election 2022: Xavier Bertrand resolves to participate in the LR congress to “bring together his political family”

Finally, on the polemicist and possible candidate Eric Zemmour, who causes many tensions within the Republicans, Mr.me Pécresse criticizes in particular his remarks on immigration. “When I hear” with me, tomorrow is zero immigration “, I answer that it is not credible”, recalling that it presented a few days ago its proposals on the subject, with in particular a constitutional law on immigration establishing annual maximum ceilings for immigration voted by Parliament each year or a renegotiation of agreements with the countries foreigners. “The French will choose a credible and constructed project rather than chimeras or illusions”, she hopes.