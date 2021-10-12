VanMoof V, a full suspension speedbike with two engines and automatic transmission

4

Dutch manufacturer VanMoof is working on a new electrically assisted bicycle. S4 and X4 point on the horizon however, but a speedbike type bike soberly named “V”, capable of providing assistance up to 50 km / h with its two engines.

VanMoof V Introductory price 3498 €



In the absence of offers find out



See more offers

Despite the legislative constraints which limit its interest, the speedbike is on the rise. Mustache Bikes, Cannondale, Trek, Cube, Gazelle, Haibike, Kalkoff or Riese & Müller, most big brands have at least one Speedelec bike in their catalog. The latter will soon be joined in this niche by VanMoof, which is preparing its VanMoof V for 2022. V for “Velocity” (“speed”, “rapidity”, in French), according to VanMoof, who tells us that this letter reminds us by elsewhere the shape of the frame.

The VanMoof V. © VanMoof

A muscular design and two engines for more performance Inspired by the design of the VanMoof S3 and X3, the VanMoof V however sports more muscular lines, with in particular a fork encompassing the head tube and integrating the headlight, giving it the air of a small motorcycle. If the first visuals are still only 3D renderings, they testify to a desire for quite extensive integration, all the cables being integrated and the rear shock absorber being hidden between the horizontal tube and the seat tube. There is also an automatic transmission, as on the manufacturer’s VAEs, but it is not yet known which transmission will be used (chain or belt).



Motorization side, we are not facing one, but two hub motors responsible for turning the wheels of this VanMoof V. Motors associated with large tires, for increased traction, and designed to provide more punchy acceleration. VanMoof indicates that his V “will be optimized for a smoother ride over longer distances“, without however specifying the capacity of the battery that will be integrated or even if it will be removable (it is not on the S3 and X3). VanMoof announces that the electric assistance of its speedbike will be able to operate up to 50 km / h, but that it will be adapted to the laws of the different countries in which it will be marketed (45 km / h in France).

In terms of technologies, we will find the famous “Turbo Boost” to enjoy a boost when starting or climbing, as well as the “Kick Lock” to lock your bike with a simple kick. The anti-theft device with integrated alarm will of course be there. Replace cars and scooters in cities by 2025 The ambition of the Dutch manufacturer with this speed bike could not be clearer: to offer “a real alternative to the car in the cities“. Ties Carlier, the co-founder of VanMoof, goes one step further:”I predict that this new type of high-speed e-bike will be able to completely replace scooters and cars in the city by 2025“. He specifies in passing that his VanMoof V is a”hyperbike […] dedicated to speed and long distances“. VanMoof is however well aware that these predictions will only be achievable with a change in European regulations governing the use of electric bicycles. In France in particular, speedbikes are considered mopeds and must therefore be registered, equipped with a horn, but also insured. To top it off, they can’t ride on the bike lanes! Their interest therefore remains very limited in the city, at a time when cycle paths are multiplying and car traffic is increasing. One solution would be to use geolocation to restrict the electric assistance of speedbikes at 25 km / h in the city, so that they can ride on cycle paths without risking endangering other users who cannot also ride. quick. An experiment has also been carried out in this direction in the Netherlands.