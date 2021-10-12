velvet feet and Ballon d’or / Ballon d’or / SOFOOT.com

Great architect of the French victory in the League of Nations, Karim Benzema once again marked the spirits by his class and his talent. One feat among many others in the season of the Real Madrid striker, more than ever a candidate for the Golden Ball.

Two goals, two masterpieces. This sums up the fantastic week of Karim Benzema, who came to offer the League of Nations to the France team after a double feast. against Belgium then spain. Gestures to which everyone has finally become accustomed with the Madrilenian, which symbolize the stuff taken by an extraordinary player. An easy trigger, in the caliber of Ballon d’Or.

Good accounting

Before seeing the former Lyonnais shine again under the rooster tunic, it will have been a long time to wait. Six years to be precise. Banished in the selection and returned thanks to a few weeks of the European Championship, Karim Benzema caught up with this long crossing of the desert in the space of five months. Second best scorer of the Euro (four achievements alongside Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane and Emil Forsberg, Editor’s note), the goleador has left its mark on a competition controlled from start to finish. Genius performances against Portugal or Switzerland in particular before a premature elimination against this same Nati. The irony is happy, for those who we thought were unable to readjust to this already oiled collective. Result: six goals and two assists in eleven appearances since his return. The attacker turned into a real beacon, guiding a blue ship that was capsized in July.



His presence is beneficial, in the continuity of an insolent productivity at Real Madrid. At the end of the 2020-2021 financial year, the center-forward thus peaked at 30 goals and 9 assists in 46 games played. An impressive result, when his pursuer, Marco Asensio, got stuck at seven points. But beyond the statistics, it is obviously the impact of number 9 that strikes. Having become the head of the gondola of an institution (and a championship) in reconstruction since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema does not slip away. Neither when it comes time to check out the pawns, nor when it comes time to take a training yet convalescent to the last four of the Champions League (6 goals in C1 last season). An irremovable keystone, today crowned with the captain’s armband, and with which the youth improves, Mbappé and Vinícius in the lead.

Aesthetically yours

For this new vintage of the Ballon d’Or, the competition therefore took shape at the end of a season full of competitions. Praised by the public, Jorginho, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski are enthroned in the charts. Established names, in the midst of which that of Karim Benzema is far from pale. Alongside the indestructible “Lewa”, the Frenchman seems indeed indispensable to his teams, carrying at arm’s length a Real Madrid in search of renewal and framing, as mentioned, a group more rejuvenated than ever. Thus, of his four games missed last year, the Merengues will only have won once. A state of affairs that its announced rivals cannot complain (or be satisfied with). It is indeed difficult not to shine within this untouchable Bayern Munich, a sacred Chelsea and Italy in Europe or an Argentina team won for the cause of La Pulga, in search of a coronation in heaven and white.

In the end, only the endless argument for trophies remains. Bottle fed for more than ten years to the exploits of Messi and Ronaldo, the world of football has knowingly placed its cursor of designation on the cult of the prize list. A non-negligible element, it is true, but which is far from being sufficient on its own. Love it or hate it, the Ballon d’Or aims above all to highlight individual exploits at the heart of a team sport (at least what remains of it). So what obstacle stands in the way of Benzema? What has been missing from a fuel boy with nearly 30 goals per season for four years? To an ultra-elegant artificer, capable of transforming himself into a real n ° 10 in the service of his teammates? Thierry Henry, Xavi, Andrés Iniesta, Raúl or Wesley Sneijder are all geniuses who have been deprived of a legitimate dream. Repairing history by offering the golden sphere to the 33-year-old esthete would therefore only be a fair return. Because unlike ordinary people, Karim Benzema does not participate in the game. He is the game.





By Adel Bentaha