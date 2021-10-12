Victim of pick-pocketing, former Miss France Delphine Wespiser attacks the police and then explains herself

The former miss’s reaction was sharply criticized by the Alliance police union, which demanded a public apology.

“What does the police ?” The question was asked by former Miss France Delphine Wespiser on Instagram. “I have just been assaulted in the street (in Mulhouse).

In a flash, my watch disappeared “, explained the miss 2012 Friday October 8 on the social network.” We turned an hour to find my attacker and we did not see a single police patrol during all this time, “she regretted.

His words strongly reacted to the Alliance du Grand-Est police union. In a press release released on October 10, the union denounced a “sterile controversy” and demanded “a public apology”. “Alliance recalls if need be (…) that our colleagues are engaged daily and relentlessly for the safety of the French at the risk of their lives!”, Writes Michel Corriaux, the regional secretary of the union.

“Alliance deeply regrets this message that casts shame on all of our colleagues, in particular those mobilized to try to solve this case in flagrante delicto “, while” the investigation into the theft of the watch continues “, he also underlines before recalling” that being a celebrity does not allow to benefit from a special or additional victim status “and that” this case will therefore be treated with the same professionalism as the others “.





Delphine Wespiser returned to her comments on Monday, October 11, during the program “Touche pas à mon poste” on C8, in which she is a columnist. “This Insta, I did it on the hit of ‘I was shocked, disgusted’. (…) This sentence, ‘what are the police doing?’ Is a sentence that all victims can say because when it happens to us, we would like the instant solution, the police in front of us “, he said. -she explains.

“I wondered ‘Why did this happen to me?” She continued, stressing “spreading benevolence”, “trying to work hard”… “It does happen to everyone, even in front of their door, ”she continued. The former miss also explained that she “spent the whole night at the police station” where she could “see what she is doing to the police”. “I spoke with them, I (understood) that if I did not see the police in the streets in Mulhouse, it is because you have plenty of unmarked cars, which are not flocked and the people do not know it “, she thus underlined.

“I have seen people who are very committed, very courageous,” she added. “I think that today people don’t legitimize the police as much, because you don’t have enough resources, you don’t have enough people“, regretted Delphine Wespiser, believing that” the victims of insecurity are the people and it is also the police “.

The day after its intervention, the Alliance union regretted “half-hearted explanations” and the absence of apologies but “took note” of the support expressed by the former miss. “Fault half admitted, half forgiven!”, Writes the union which “henceforth wishes that the investigation can continue in all serenity far from sterile controversies”.