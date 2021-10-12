(video) City of gastronomy

Christophe Marguin President of Toques Blanches Lyonnaises
Chef Christophe Marguin, president of Toques blancs lyonnaises, is the guest of 6mn flat. He doesn’t mince his words about the Cité de la gastronomie project in Lyon.
The Métropole de Lyon presented on September 2, with the three-star chef Régis Marcon and the CEO of the Seb group, Thierry de la Tour d’Artaise, the new Cité internationale de la gastronomie project.
“Fuck, two years!” Jacques Chirac’s famous phrase to Info puppets could go along with small onions to the expectation of an entire city for the reopening of its damaged city of gastronomy, in the heart of the Grand Hôtel-Dieu, flagship of the local heritage moored along the Rhône. It will indeed be necessary to wait until 2023 to have something to eat. The Cité internationale de la gastronomie is indeed entering the second phase of its new project.
“With all due respect for Régis Marcon, how come we didn’t choose a chef from Lyon?”
Christophe Marguin
“We are going to throw another 2 million euros in the trash.”
Christophe Marguin
“What is important is to put the products and the suppliers first.”
Christophe Marguin
If the Greater Lyon presented its “methodology” for the development of his new Cité de la gastronomie project – new governance, launch of a major consultation of the food professions and citizens (selection, drawing lots under study) and experimentation of uses – Christophe puts the emphasis on a point: “What is important is to put the products forward. Gastronomy cannot exist without these products. We are lucky to have extraordinary suppliers around Lyon. We must promote them.”
In Lyon Capital, Jérémy Camus, vice-president of the Métropole de Lyon in charge of the file, explained: “this feedback will allow us to draw up our proposal.We don’t close any doors. “
The doors of the Cité de la gastronomie will still be open until 2023.