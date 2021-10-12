(video) City of gastronomy

Chef Christophe Marguin, president of Toques blancs lyonnaises, is the guest of 6mn flat. He doesn’t mince his words about the Cité de la gastronomie project in Lyon.

The Métropole de Lyon presented on September 2, with the three-star chef Régis Marcon and the CEO of the Seb group, Thierry de la Tour d’Artaise, the new Cité internationale de la gastronomie project.

“Fuck, two years!” Jacques Chirac’s famous phrase to Info puppets could go along with small onions to the expectation of an entire city for the reopening of its damaged city of gastronomy, in the heart of the Grand Hôtel-Dieu, flagship of the local heritage moored along the Rhône. It will indeed be necessary to wait until 2023 to have something to eat. The Cité internationale de la gastronomie is indeed entering the second phase of its new project.

“With all due respect for Régis Marcon, how come we didn’t choose a chef from Lyon?” Christophe Marguin

Si Christophe Marguin, chef of the restaurant President (Lyon 6th) and patron of the Toques blancs lyonnaises (association which brings together nearly 120 cooks), welcomes the presence of chefs in the committee of experts responsible for developing the future Cité internationale de la gastronomie, he regrets that it is not a local chef, from Lyon, who has been chosen as the strategic pilot of the City: "How come we don't choose a Lyon chef? It's Régis Marcon … with all the respect I can have for him … I think it would have been good if it was a Lyon chef. And then when the Spaniards were chosen, we were completely excluded from the project. We saw the result. "

“We are going to throw another 2 million euros in the trash.”

Christophe Marguin

As for the "probationary period" of two years of reflection that the metropolis of Lyon wishes to lead by Bruno Bernard (EELV), the president of Toques blancs lyonnaises has the stomach in the heels: "you give 1 million euros every year for two years to think. I don't think you need to spend 2 million public money to think about a project on which a lot of work has been done; you certainly have to modify them …. But we are still going to throw 2 million euros in the trash. "

“What is important is to put the products and the suppliers first.”

Christophe Marguin

If the Greater Lyon presented its “methodology” for the development of his new Cité de la gastronomie project – new governance, launch of a major consultation of the food professions and citizens (selection, drawing lots under study) and experimentation of uses – Christophe puts the emphasis on a point: “What is important is to put the products forward. Gastronomy cannot exist without these products. We are lucky to have extraordinary suppliers around Lyon. We must promote them.” In Lyon Capital, Jérémy Camus, vice-president of the Métropole de Lyon in charge of the file, explained: “this feedback will allow us to draw up our proposal.We don’t close any doors. “

The doors of the Cité de la gastronomie will still be open until 2023.