VIDEO – Rapper Soso Maness interrupts his concert to defend a harassed fan

Rania Hoballah –
The video makes the buzz on the networks. While he was in full concert this Friday, October 8 at the You-F Festival in Narosse in the Landes, rapper Soso Maness did not hesitate to interrupt the event to defend a young woman who was being harassed by a spectator in the pit.
“Poto, please leave her alone”, launches the singer four times as can be seen in a video posted on Twitter by a viewer and retweeted by the artist. Encouraged by the crowd, Soso Maness continues. “Bro, I already told you, please respect the women. I’ve been seeing you since a while ago, party quietly, ok?”, he balances before resuming the course of the show.
As revealed by France Bleu, the scene was filmed by a 17-year-old who was attending the show with friends. “After the scene, the woman left aside, she was a little in shock. I think the guy left. Everyone was saying: ‘Take it out!’. We can say a lot about this rapper, but everyone appreciated his reaction, he remains human! “, estimated the young man.
defends the ambition of information
free,
verified and accessible to all thanks to the income of the
advertising .
To help us maintain this free service you can “change your choice” and accept all cookies.
MODIFY AND ACCEPT ALL