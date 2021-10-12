VIDEO – Rapper Soso Maness interrupts his concert to defend a harassed fan

The video makes the buzz on the networks. While he was in full concert this Friday, October 8 at the You-F Festival in Narosse in the Landes, rapper Soso Maness did not hesitate to interrupt the event to defend a young woman who was being harassed by a spectator in the pit.

“Poto, please leave her alone”, launches the singer four times as can be seen in a video posted on Twitter by a viewer and retweeted by the artist. Encouraged by the crowd, Soso Maness continues. “Bro, I already told you, please respect the women. I’ve been seeing you since a while ago, party quietly, ok?”, he balances before resuming the course of the show.