Violent attack on a cyclist with a machete in a park in London: thieves steal his bike

Alexandar Richardson is still in shock after the surreal assault he suffered last week in a park in London.

Alexandar Richardson (Alpecin-Fenix) suffered a violent attack with a machete, in a park in London, on October 7, in full training. He recounted his “shocking experience” in a post on Instagram.

“I was finishing my training around 3 pm when two motorcycles with four men and balaclavas started to follow me, explains the 31-year-old cyclist. I quickly realized that they wanted to take my bike and I started to ride. thinking about what I could do best to get out of it. I turned around at a roundabout and started driving at full speed to a cafe about 500 yards away. “





Forced to drop his bike under the blows of a machete

“They just ran into me with one of the bikes at 60km / h,” Richardson continues. dragged along the ground for 100 meters. After that they pulled out a 40cm machete and I thought it was time to let the bike go … “

The British runner calls for caution, explaining that this kind of violent theft would become a common occurrence. Alexandar Richardson lodged a complaint: “The police have registered my complaint for armed robbery and I hope the criminals will be found.”