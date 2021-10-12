Vitorino Hilton refused an offer from Brest this summer

But Hilton is probably not done with football. In recent days, he announced on social networks to be “Looking for a new club”. Without saying more. “It can be as a coach, a player, we don’t know. The desire to play has always existed. […] When I comment on the matches (for Amazon) and that I’m at the edge of the lawn, I miss it a lot. […] My wife was very happy when I ended my career because she knew I would be home more often. But lately she pushes me to find something, she can’t take any more of me (laughs). I can’t stop, it’s stronger than me. I am active all day. I get up at 5:30 a.m. or 6 a.m. and am non-stop until 11 p.m. “