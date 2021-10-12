Vitorino Hilton refused an offer from Brest this summer

Retired since July, Vitorino Hilton (44) revealed on Monday at the microphone of France Blue Hérault having refused “The last day of the transfer window” a proposal from Stade Brestois and his new trainer Michel Der Zakarian, whom he worked with for four years in Montpellier (2017-2021).
If he wanted to extend his contract with the MHSC, which preferred to engage in a new cycle, the defender in 512 Ligue 1 matches (including 320 with Montpellier) was not ready to move away from his family. , to whom he now wishes to give his ” priority “. This explains why he also refused proposals in Brazil.
“I can’t stop, it’s stronger than me”
But Hilton is probably not done with football. In recent days, he announced on social networks to be “Looking for a new club”. Without saying more. “It can be as a coach, a player, we don’t know. The desire to play has always existed. […] When I comment on the matches (for Amazon) and that I’m at the edge of the lawn, I miss it a lot. […] My wife was very happy when I ended my career because she knew I would be home more often. But lately she pushes me to find something, she can’t take any more of me (laughs). I can’t stop, it’s stronger than me. I am active all day. I get up at 5:30 a.m. or 6 a.m. and am non-stop until 11 p.m. “