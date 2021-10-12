Vitorino Hilton smashes Andy Delort

Both players left Montpellier this summer, but not under the same circumstances. If Vitorino Hilton has announced to end his professional career – even if he wishes to come out of retirement – and was greeted by all the Hérault supporters, Andy Delort joined OGC Nice but caused the anger of the Pailladin community after three seasons spent on the side of the MHSC. At the microphone of France Blue Hérault, the former Brazilian defender harshly criticized the career choice of the Algerian international (11 caps, 2 goals).





What follows after this advertisement

“On the supporter side, you have a player who makes statements that he wants to stay at the club and who does not stay, it is normal that the supporters are not happy. I was surprised because Gaétan’s departure was scheduled. When I announced my retirement, he called me to congratulate me on my career and he told me he had proposals and wanted to leave. Andy, with everything the club offered him like the armband, and in the end he leaves, it’s not good for him. When we have players with his talent, we want him to stay with us because he does good for the team. I would have told him to stay at the club if I had been there. Then you have to see the financial proposal and the career plan he had. He’s going to Nice, it’s not OM, Lyon or PSG. You have been watching Nice for several years, we end up in front of them almost every time ”Hilton told local radio.