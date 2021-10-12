Volcanic eruption in La Palma – Blocks of molten rock the size of a house tumble down the sides of the volcano, again exceptional images this Tuesday

The activity of the Cumbre Vieja volcano is still not showing signs of slowing down on Tuesday, October 12. Pushed by new collapses at the main crater last weekend, the expelled lava remains very fluid and very powerful.

Huge so-called “erratic” blocks are now being carried towards the sea by the impressive lava flow formed since this weekend. The term erratic is used to designate these “floating” rock fragments, sometimes very large in size and which cannot withstand the power of the lava expelled by the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

Impressive glowing blocks dragged by the lava flow

Because what is to be noted is indeed the imposing size of these blocks of incandescent rock observed in recent hours on the flanks of the volcano. According to scientists on site, these rocks are very imposing, sometimes as large as a three-story building.

The Geological Institute of Spain (IGME) has published a video taken near one of the new lava flows on which we can see the size of the blocks driven by the power of the lava river, some rocks of a size “equivalent to a house,” say IGME agents.





Seismic activity

Seismic phenomena also continue with in the last few hours, a new earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter scale on the island of La Palma, and whose epicenter was at a depth of 13 kilometers.

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) located during the first hours of Tuesday 18 seismic movements on the Canary Island of La Palma, the largest of which reached 3.7. Of the 18 seismic movements located on Tuesday, 11 occurred in Fuencaliente, 5 in Mazo and 2 in Tazacorte. 8 earthquakes were recorded at a magnitude greater than 3. One more seismic swarm according to experts while the population must now coexist with more and more frequent phenomena.

Lava deltas are advancing dangerously

The lava delta that has formed on the ocean continues to increase and should soon reach a deeper area, raising fears of a collapse of the front part of this platform. Experts fear “the emission of gases and explosions”, in addition to “some waves of small dimensions” caused by this disintegration phenomenon.

The intensity of the volcano is maintained

Finally, the effusive activity of the volcano, fueled by the new collapse of the crater cone, remains very intense. Significant quantities of lava continue to be expelled and to descend the sides of the volcano, also raising fears of further destruction. this Tuesday, October 12, lava covers 595 hectares of land on the island of La Palma, four more than on Monday.