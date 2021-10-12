Volcanic eruption in La Palma: hundreds of evacuations due to a new lava flow

Authorities in La Palma ordered more than 700 residents of the Spanish Canary Islands to leave their homes as lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano was heading towards their neighborhood on Tuesday, according to the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan Pevolca.

The 700 to 800 inhabitants of La Laguna who had to leave their homes, belongings and pets had until 6 p.m. to collect their belongings.

“We want to collect documents and other things because our whole life is in this house and we cannot put together more than 30 years in five minutes,” said Enrique, owner of a house.

“We were forced to evacuate a new area. The lava is progressing slowly. People should have time to take their documents, personal items and anything of value,” said Miguel Angel Morcuende, technical director of Pevolca.





A few hours earlier, authorities in La Palma had ended the confinement imposed the day before on some 3,500 inhabitants of the island due to a thick cloud of smoke from Cumbre Vieja.

1,186 buildings destroyed since the start of the eruption

The eruption of Cumbre Vieja, which began on September 19, caused the destruction of nearly 600 hectares, according to Miguel Angel Morcuende.

After the volcano’s cone partially collapsed on Saturday, a new lava flow rushed out to sea, engulfing banana and avocado plantations and most of the remaining houses in the town of Todoque.

Torrents of molten rock destroyed 1,186 buildings in the three weeks following the eruption, according to the Canary Islands Volcanological Institute. About 6,700 people were evacuated.