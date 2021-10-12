Wall Street ends lower, worried about company results and oil



Operators at the New York Stock Exchange (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / SPENCER PLATT)

The New York Stock Exchange ended lower on Monday, worried about poorer-than-expected business results and soaring energy prices.



The Dow Jones fell 0.72% to 34,496.06 points. The Nasdaq index, which includes a strong representation of technology stocks, dropped 0.64% to 14,486.20 points, and the extended S&P 500 index, 0.69% to 4,361.19 points.

Monday was a public holiday in the United States and was marked by relatively low trading volume, which contributed to the volatility of the indices. After having started in the red, then moved in the green, the S&P 500 thus started again in negative territory, to finish almost at the low of the session.

Traders took a dim view of oil prices accelerating further, with a barrel of US WTI even closing above $ 80 for the first time since October 2014 at $ 80.52.

“Investors fear that high oil prices will further slow down a weakening economy,” said Sam Stovall, head of research at CFRA, with the United States showing signs of cooling after the start of the crisis. year in cannonball.

For him, the market should continue its descent to the three-month lows hit at the end of September, under the combined effect of inflation and slower growth.





The operators “fear that the results of the third quarter are not as strong as they had expected”, according to Sam Stovall.

“As we get closer to the earnings season, there are a lot of reasons to be concerned,” said JJ Kinahan, head of market strategy at TD Ameritrade, who is awaiting information on the issues. supply, which is very common in the industry at the moment and which could disrupt the smooth running of the holiday season.

The results season really kicks off Wednesday, with JPMorgan Chase, Delta Air Lines and BlackRock.

On Monday, the airline Southwest stalled (-4.17% to 51.67 dollars) after the cancellation, this weekend, of more than 1,800 flights in the United States. The company initially blamed the wave of suppressions on heavy rains in Florida on Friday, which disrupted the organization of the company. She also said Monday that some “persistent pressure” at the level of the workforce had worsened the situation.

The American producer of iron ore pellets Cleveland-Cliffs profited (+ 4.02% to 21.46 dollars) from the announcement of the acquisition of the metal recycler Ferrous Processing and Trading Company (FPT), valued at 775 million dollars in the operation.

The toy maker Hasbro fell (-1.62% to 88.54 dollars) after the announcement of the sick leave of CEO Brian Goldner, who will temporarily hand over the reins to administrator Rich Stoddart. Brian Goldner indicated last year that he had been on cancer treatment since 2014.

The Dutch Bros coffee chain, which went public in mid-September, soared (+, 14.89% to 49 dollars) after several analysts began their monitoring of the title by recommending the action to buy. Founded in 1992 in Oregon, Dutch Bros., specializing in drive-in coffee, is now worth more than $ 2.3 billion on the stock market.

