“We chose that option”: this surprising confidence of Carla Bruni on her relationship with Nicolas Sarkozy

At the microphone of RTL, Saturday, October 9, 2021, Carla Bruni made some confidences about the couple she forms with Nicolas Sarkozy. Both very impulsive have chosen to avoid conflict at all costs for the sake of their history.

Since many years, Carla Bruni and Nicolas Sarkozy spin the perfect love. From their story was born a daughter, Giulia. Rather discreet about their couple, the singer indulged in some confidences in We don’t answer for anything anymore, against Karine Lemarchand and Jeanfi Janssens, Saturday 9 October 2021, on RTL. She assured that she was impulsive by nature. “It is true that I do not have my tongue in my pocket, but who loves well, punishes well. So I only say things about very, very intimate people“, she thus declared. Regarding the management of anger within her couple, she also made some confidences.

“My partner is like me, I won’t say angry, but he is impetuous. We are impetuous people. “So to avoid too important arguments, the lovers made a decision.” We do not argue, we chose that option. We quickly saw that we could not argue so much “, she said again before specifying:”We often agree, but we have too much temperament to argue I think. We try to sublimate the situation, to agree with each other“.

Carla Bruni is naturally impulsive just like Nicolas Sarkozy

This is certainly no reason not to say what they really think. Both especially do not want to be frustrated and need to be frank. “I prefer anger to repression, which I find dangerous and ultimately all lies and betrayals are never the facts of angry people“, said the artist again. One thing is certain, they have found their balance and this method suits them wonderfully. They support each other and face the trials of life together in trust and love.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge