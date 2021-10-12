What does French law say about the secrecy of confession?

Canon law and French Republic law go in the same direction? This Tuesday, the president of the Conference of Bishops of France, Monsignor de Moulins-Beaufort, a meeting with Gérald Darmanin. He must explain his comments made after the release last week of the

Saved report, which revealed that more than 200,000 people have been victims in France of sexual abuse committed by a member of the clergy since 1950. The ecclesiastic then affirmed that the secrecy of confession [sous-entendu relative à une agression sexuelle] “Imposed” on the priests and was “stronger than the laws of the Republic”.

A statement that sparked a very lively controversy, Gabriel Attal stating in particular that “there is nothing stronger than the laws of the Republic”. Eric de Moulins-Beaufort replied that this interview with the Minister of the Interior would be “the opportunity to recall that today, the secrecy of confession, imposed on priests by canon law, is not contrary to the law. French criminal law ”. But what is it really?

Is confessional secrecy equivalent to professional secrecy?

In canon law (of the Church), confession is a sacrament, by which the confessor is bound to the absolute secrecy of the remarks brought to him by the confessed person. If he breaks the rule, he will be excommunicated. “French law recognizes that for the proper regulation of life in society, there are professions which enjoy professional secrecy. And this is the case for ministers of religion, ”assures Ludovic Danto, priest and dean of the Faculty of Canon Law at the Catholic Institute of Paris. Thus, “the secrecy of confession enters into professional secrecy”. In this sense, continues Ludovic Danto, there is no “contradiction” between canon law and French law.

Bishop de Moulins-Beaufort evokes him “the circular of the chancellery of August 11, 2004”. A document interpreted a little quickly, believes Edmond Claude Frety, criminal lawyer who was heard in the context of the Sauvé report. “This circular relates to the professional secrecy of ministers of religion and to searches and seizures of places of worship. It is a simple circular from the Directorate of Criminal Affairs and Pardons addressed to the prosecution, which takes stock of the state of law in 2004. But it is neither a text which has the force of law, nor a decree of jurisprudence. “

Two judgments of the Court of Cassation dating from 1810 and 1891 (before the separation of the Churches and the State) integrate the secrecy of confession to professional secrecy, and rare other judgments have come to delimit this professional secrecy. ” The most recent in my opinion dates from 2002, when the criminal chamber of the Court of Cassation recalled “the obligation imposed on ministers of religion to keep the facts of which they are aware in the exercise of their ministry” secret, “underlines Ludovic Danto. “But there is no legal text in the criminal law expressly saying that ministers of religion have inviolable and absolute professional secrecy”, tempers Edmond Claude Frety.

Why do professional secrecy and confessional secrecy exist?

Article 226-13 of the Penal Code, which concerns professional secrecy, states that “the revelation of information of a secret nature by a person who is the custodian of it either by state or profession, or because of a function or a temporary mission, is punished by one year’s imprisonment and a fine of 15,000 euros ”.

For what use? “We need places that free speech, advance Ludovic Danto. You have to be intractable with those who use secrecy to do evil. But the purpose of secrecy is not to keep people in the abuse, but rather to help them end it. If people know that by going to their doctor, lawyer or pastor, they are going to be denounced no matter what they have done, they will shut themselves up in their silence and risk continuing the abuse. “





However, does professional secrecy take precedence over everything?

No, and French law writes it in black and white. Article 434-1 of the Penal Code says that “anyone who has knowledge of a crime whose effects can still be prevented or limited, or whose perpetrators are likely to commit new crimes”, does not inform the judicial or administrative authorities ” is punished by three years’ imprisonment and a fine of 45,000 euros ”. The 434-3 provides for the same sanction for “anyone having knowledge of deprivation, ill-treatment or assault or sexual assault inflicted on a minor or on a person who is not able to protect himself because of her age, illness, infirmity, physical or mental impairment or pregnancy ”, would not have informed the authorities.

While persons bound by professional secrecy are excepted from the provisions of this article, they are not for article 434-1 when crimes are committed against minors. Article 226-13 specifies that the penalties provided for do not apply in the event that the professional breaks the secrecy to inform the judicial, medical or administrative authorities “of deprivation or abuse, including in the case of sexual assault or mutilation” when they are inflicted on a minor or on a person who is unable to protect themselves.

Finally, another passage of the Penal Code applies without any exception related to professional secrecy. It’s about 223-6 , which ensures that “whoever can prevent by his immediate action, without risk for him or for third parties, either a crime or an offense against the bodily integrity of the person voluntarily abstains from doing so is punished by five years of ‘imprisonment and a fine of 75,000 euros’ (seven years in prison and 100,000 euros fine if the victim is a minor of fifteen years).

Does canon law provide for these same exceptions?

“The problem with the secrecy of confession is that it is a purely canonical notion, rather imprecise, which would bind the priest in an imperative silence on pain of excommunication, without the slightest possible option of conscience,” believes the lawyer Edmond Claude Frety. And the Church’s natural tendency, with regard to professional secrecy, is to want to extend it to any confidence or activity of the priesthood forming a sort of nebula around the priest, which means that everything of which he is informed would be covered by the most untouchable secret. We come to a situation where everyone finds themselves in professional secrecy almost by contagion, from the priest to the bishop. “

To avoid this kind of drift, Ludovic Danto recalls that there are circumstances where the secret can be broken. Thus, in order to be able to denounce an abusive cleric, bishops should not normally confess the priests for whom they are responsible. “As they are released from this secret confession, they have a free hand to conduct an investigation, and if necessary denounce certain acts”.

Does canon law then take precedence over republican law?

“Opposing professional secrecy is in the tradition of defending clerics implicated in Catholic circles,” assures Edmond Claude Frety. But the secrecy of confession is absolute only in canon law and does not have to take precedence over the laws of the republic. We do not have to prevent priests from revealing what they know when they have the possibility and the desire to protect minors. And when they do not, they must be prosecuted ”, explains the one who is one of the lawyers to have obtained the conviction of Monsignor André Fort September 22, 2018 for non-denunciation of sexual assault committed by a priest. “The bishop, who was aware of the actions of this priest, did not inform the public prosecutor and was therefore prosecuted. “

Ludovic Danto reminds him that the Holy See has been adapting its legislation for years. He thus quotes a rescript of hearing of Pope Francis dating from December 4, 2019, in which the Sovereign Pontiff declares that “professional secrecy does not prevent the fulfillment of the obligations established by national law, including any reporting obligations. , as well as the execution of the executive requests of the civil judicial authorities ”.