What if Google finally made its mark on the smartphone market?

Information about a Pixel Pass subscription has surfaced. They highlight a strategy that Google should adopt with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in order to finally make a place worthy of its rank in the smartphone market.

What if Google had found an interesting solution to establish itself more effectively in the smartphone market? This is the question that we can ask ourselves when learning the potential presentation of a Pixel Pass subscription on the sidelines of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

At the turn of a major leak about the two future smartphones, which will be officially presented on October 19, information on this famous Pixel Pass has thus appeared on the web.

What is Pixel Pass?

The subscription in question would not only make it possible to take advantage of a smartphone renewal program similar to the iPhone Upgrade Program in the United States, but it would also serve to consolidate subscriptions to various Google services in a single formula: YouTube Premium or YouTube Music, Google One and Play Pass (plus extended warranty).

Pixel Pass would also include a package powered by the operator Google Fi in the United States. Moreover, nothing currently allows to know if the subscription could be exported in one form or another outside the American market. However, here we could see Google’s first offensive to become a more central player in the smartphone industry.

Google is not really a smartphone giant

For a neophyte, this statement is undoubtedly counter-intuitive. At present, Google is still in charge of the development of the most popular mobile OS – including the Android 12 version which is only waiting for the deployment of its stable version -, and its mobile applications are used in the whole world.





Despite this, the web giant is struggling to find a place in the smartphone market. Understand, the physical, material products. Last year, the Pixel 5 was a pretty critical success, and it’s proving particularly enjoyable in the long run. However, faced with the behemoths Samsung and Apple and very active Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Google is still trying to find a real place for itself.

Google does like Apple

This is where this famous Pixel Pass comes in. Properly exploited, this offer could allow Google to better push its ecosystem in the same way as Apple already does with the Apple One subscription (Music, TV +, Arcade and iCloud).

The competitor to the apple has understood it well. In addition to great smartphones like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, it’s largely for the ecosystem of services that has grown all around that Apple users like to stay at Apple.

In 2021, it might be time for Google to apply a similar strategy. In summary: to offer a strong product to make an impression (the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro), to guarantee more than five years of updates to reassure customers and “lock” them in a golden prison with a complete formula of services they will not want to leave. For this last point, the Pixel Pass would be a quick and easy way to recruit users.

Google has all the cards in hand

With the development of Android, its software monitoring, its many in-house applications and services, its intelligent voice assistant, the functions exclusive to Pixels, the popular photo quality of the latter or even the Google Tensor chip, the Mountain View giant has it all. the cards you need to become a real smartphone cador.

He just (a lot) took a long time to structure everything correctly. The Pixel Pass subscription seems to be a suitable solution so that Google can finally play mechanics. It remains to be seen whether France could taste it. Everything suggests that initially, only customers across the Atlantic will benefit from this offer.