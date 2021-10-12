What is the “baby box”, distributed to young parents from 2022?

The Ministry of Health is working on a “baby box” project to help parents with the birth of a newborn baby

From 2022, parents of newborns will receive “baby boxes” in the maternity ward, shortly after childbirth. The Ministry of Solidarity and Health has been working on this project for several months, inspired by the Finnish baby box, which has existed there since 1938. “We are in the context of a public contract so it takes time. We are considering the first models in early 2022. But we have already produced two prototypes, ”explains the cabinet of Adrien Taquet, Secretary of State for Children, to the Huffington Post.

250,000 boxes in 2022

The first “baby boxes” should be distributed in February 2022, first in priority neighborhoods and in rural revitalization areas. 180,000 boxes will be sold by August 2022, 250,000 by the end of the same year. In 2023, all maternity hospitals will be affected by this device.





Contrary to what its name might suggest, it will not be a box per se, but a shoulder bag. For the ministry, it is an “invitation to go out, to take things for yourself” and to “not forget yourself as a parent”.

Indispensable objects

The bag will also contain several items deemed essential for the baby. “Each object conveys and symbolizes a message intended to help parents”, judges the cabinet of the Secretary of State. There will therefore be a sleeping bag, to encourage parents to lay the child on his back and not cover his face, a bib, neutral soap, a children’s book, to evoke the development and artistic awakening of the baby. . Young parents will also find a booklet with public health messages as well as “an object specifically for the mother, to allow her to tell herself that she must take care of herself”.

Finally, Adrien Taquet’s cabinet indicated that the “baby box” should not be gendered according to the sex of the newborn. “No distinction. We must not complicate the work in maternity “, we assure you.