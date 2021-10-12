what is the third dose for?

DECRYPTION – More than 18 million French people are called to receive this additional dose. The injection campaign started on 1er September.

Nearly a third of the French population is now affected by the vaccine booster against Covid. To the 18 million French people called upon to receive this additional dose from the 1er September (over 65 years old, nursing home residents, severely immunocompromised and patients at high risk of developing a severe form), since October 6, there are caregivers, professionals in the medical sector.

social and family members of immunocompromised patients, a total of 22 million people particularly vulnerable to Sars-CoV-2. As of October 6, some 1.43 million boosters had already been injected, according to CovidTracker.

The booster is often misrepresented as a third dose when it depends on the course of the patient. It is actually: a second dose for individuals vaccinated with Janssen’s product or having received a dose of an mRNA vaccine after contracting Covid; a third dose for people who have received a two-dose vaccination schedule (Pfizer / BioNTech,