What is this mysterious blue light captured by Thomas Pesquet from space?

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared an incredible image taken from the ISS space station.

As Thomas Pesquet explains, “this photo is taken from a series taken during a timelapse over Europe. Luckily, she shows lightning and sprites in the upper atmosphere! These light phenomena are rare and very short, which makes them difficult to photograph and study. The International Space Station is equipped with an instrument dedicated to their observation“.





What the French astronaut has succeeded in immortalizing is therefore a transient luminous phenomenon (Transient Luminous Event or TLE in English), sometimes called “sprites” or sylphs, and which consists of the formation of light flashes visible in the upper atmosphere and accompanying thunderstorms. TLEs are optical fluorescence phenomena, caused by electrical discharges during underlying thunderstorms. They usually last between less than a millisecond and more than 2 seconds.

Little is known about these phenomena, as is their dangerousness for aircraft, in particular spacecraft. “The ISS is particularly suitable for these observations because it flies over the equator where the most storms are found several times a day. One fascinating thing about these lightning bolts is that they remained a legend for decades, told by pilots, and scientists weren’t convinced they existed. We now know that sprites, elves and other blue or giant jets actually exist and that they could have an influence on the climate.“, continues Thomas Pesquet.