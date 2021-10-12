What station wagon for € 30,000?

Faced with the categories of sedans (49%) and SUV (43%) which monopolize a large part of the French automobile market, the category of station wagons represents only 4% of private vehicles sold in our country. We can speak of disenchantment and yet this type of bodywork is worth the detour, if only for its ability to carry a high volume of cargo. In addition, these vehicles retain the sedan, of which they are an offshoot, almost identical road behavior and performance.







The best represented compacts

Today, the category of compact station wagons is the busiest, as city station wagons have practically disappeared from circulation, replaced by city SUVs which are not as practical with often less cargo volume. In addition, their prices are often higher and due to a greater weight and a less efficient SCx (coefficient of drag multiplied by the frontal area exposed to the air), they often consume more. As for the large station wagons, which are also few in number, they are often top-of-the-range and charge a high price.











An important choice for € 30,000

Despite the small number of station wagons facing a multitude of sedans and SUVs, for our file we were able to find 16 station wagons, the main advantage of which is not to exceed the budget of € 30,000 that we imposed on ourselves. As expected there are many compact station wagons like the Ford Focus SW and its adventurer variant SW Active, Hyundai i30 SW, Kia Ceed SW, Opel Astra Sports Tourer, Peugeot 308 SW, Renault Mégane Estate, Skoda Octavia Combi, Suzuki Swace, Toyota Corolla Touring Sports, Volkswagen Golf SW. There are also two representatives of city breaks (Mini Clubman and Skoda Fabia Combi), but also models at attractive prices like the new Dacia Jogger and the Fiat Tipo Station Wagon, as well as very elegant models like the Kia ProCeed and the Seat Leon Sport Tourer.







Please note, the prices indicated in this file are the latest to date. But between the prices displayed on the manufacturers’ sites and those indicated, there can be differences, because the manufacturers often apply discounts which can be significant, in particular on the models at the end of their career. Anyway, if you set your sights on one of the models presented, do not hesitate to negotiate, because one can always hope for a reduction or free options.