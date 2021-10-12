When Benoît Paire almost joined OM! – Around OM

The French tennis player Benoît Pair took advantage of the international break in September to come and visit the Olympians during training at the RLD center. On this occasion, he gave an interview to the official OM website which published it this week. He evokes his passion for OM, he the great Marseille supporter: “My father played football in Avignon, I’m from there, so the biggest club around was OM. I was a big fan, like my parents and my brother before me. ‘There was only one club for me: it was Olympique de Marseille. “

More surprisingly, Paire reveals that he could have joined the OM training center at the time! “I played football since I was born until I was 14. The training center of OM had contacted me to integrate it. I had the choice between tennis and football, and c It is true that for football you had to get away from my family, and I was perhaps not ready at that age. Even if my dream was to become a soccer player, I am a soccer player. tennis, so I’m very happy. “





Benoît Paire will be able to show off his talent with the ball at his feet on the lawn of the Vélodrome, this Wednesday on the occasion of the Heroes’ Match organized by UNICEF and the Didier Drogba Foundation. He will indeed be part of the “OM Légends” team, the opportunity for him to play with two ex-Olympians he admires: Didier drogba and Mamadou Niang. This is what Paire told us in an interview with the Phocean during her visit to the OM Campus to see an OM women’s match (see the video above)!

“I was a fan of Drogba, of his personality. He made me love this club even more, even though I already loved him before. Guys like that, like Mamadou Niang too, have done a lot of good and brought a lot to this club. I identified with them and I am very happy to have supported them, and especially to have seen them evolve under the colors of OM “.

