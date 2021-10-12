When should you turn on your heating again?

By Sylvain Petitjean

Posted on 10/12/2021 at 11:21 a.m.

Updated on 10/12/2021 at 11:46 a.m.

In a context of rising electricity and gas prices, individuals are reluctant to relight their boilers or radiators. Here are some criteria to take into account before turning the heating back on

The heating period, as defined in the collective housing regulations, is generally between October 15 and April 15. Obviously, the dates may not be quite the same in Périgueux, Bayonne or La Rochelle, and are adapted according to the weather.

In general, if the temperature in the living room begins to drop below 19 ° C for several days in a row, it is time to think about turning the heating back on.

A chill during the evening, a too light duvet, a very cold nose in the early morning: your personal feelings and that of your family, in particular that of the children, is also a good indication.

Before lighting

First step before pressing the ignition button: a little wipe of your radiators. This will prevent a loss of energy when they heat up, and incidentally, it will also prevent the appearance of these black marks which can dirty your walls.

Likewise, a small purge of your radiators integrated into a gas heating network will allow the circuit to be de-fouled before it is again requested by the boiler.

Last recommendation if you are equipped with a gas boiler or wood heating (fireplace, stove, etc.): it is important to carry out, at least once a year, a maintenance of the installation and the flue. ‘evacuation to avoid the risk of fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

The right setting

The rule enacted by the Construction and Housing Code is simple: the temperature of the living rooms (living room, dining room, kitchen and office) must be limited to 19 ° C.

Sleeping in a room with a temperature between 16 and 18 ° C allows you to have better quality sleep according to specialists. 17 ° C is the temperature recommended by the Ecological Transition Agency which admits a range between 18 ° C and 20 ° C for the rooms of babies or children who tend to uncover themselves while sleeping.





And finally, in the bathroom, a small 20 ° C at least should allow a shower exit without shivering.

Knowing that an additional degree represents a 7% increase in the energy bill, energy experts recommend lowering the temperature before dark and in unused rooms. The ideal is to use a programmable thermostat to control temperatures, heating times, and your budget!

The apartments, generally taken between two floors, with a neighbor below and another above, have the advantage of structurally retaining heat more easily and of heating more quickly if necessary. Single-family homes, on the other hand, will tend to have to be heated more strongly, especially if they have one story. In both cases, the insulation of the walls and joinery is a parameter that will have significant consequences on your annual heating bill.