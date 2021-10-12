where to find the cheapest stations





New record. The price of diesel has never been so high in France, as evidenced by the latest figures from the Ministry of Ecological Transition provided on Monday. Last week, the liter of this fuel averaged 1.5354 euros at gas stations across the country. The SP 95 has not yet reached its peaks in 2012 (1.66 euros per liter), but it still peaks at 1.6 euros and its price continues to climb, as shown in our infographic.

Lyon: 17 euros difference on a full The prices are therefore generally high but they can be subject to significant differences between the various points of sale. Our interactive map, which reflects the prices at the pump available on the prix-carburants.gouv.fr site (see box), is a good way to find out. The searches carried out this Tuesday, October 12 in the morning (1) in different sectors of our region show disparities. In the Lyon area, the SP 95 E10 has its lowest price at the Esso Express d’Ecully (1,521 euros) and the highest at the BP station in the Saint-Priest area on the A43 (1,869 euros). This difference, applied to a full 50 liters, shows a tidy sum on arrival with a difference of 17.4 euros. In the Rhône, the Esso Express de Villefranche-sur-Saône is also doing well with 1.517 euros per liter. It also has the most attractive price for diesel (1.446) while in the Lyon metropolitan area, the two Auchans of Saint-Priest and Dardilly are the best markets (1.489 euros per liter), the BP station in the area de Saint-Priest once again bringing up the rear (1,759).

To use the card, enter a city name in the search engine, in blue the lowest rate at the moment appears. It is possible to zoom in and click on each rate for more details.

Loire In Saint-Priest-en-Jarez, the Leclerc station in Saint-Priest-en-Jarez stands out for diesel (1.498 euros per liter) while the BP station in Saint-Jean-Bonnefonds has the highest price (1.689).

At the level of the department, the Carrefour de Mably station near Roanne stands out (1.484) while the Shell station in the Haut Forez Nord area on the A89 occupies the bottom of the table for diesel (1.710) as for the SP 95 E10 (1,809). For the latter fuel, the most attractive prices are concentrated in the Gier valley, at Leclerc de Saint Chamond and Intermarché de l’Horme (1,553). In neighboring Haute-Loire, you have to bet on the Intermarché de Monistrol station for the E10 as for diesel to get the lowest prices (1,559 and 1,499 euros per liter).

Ain The Carrefour express de Trévoux goes below the threshold of 1.5 euros per liter for diesel (1.4999) while in Bourg-en-Bresse, the Intermarché (Bourg and Saint-Etienne du Bois), Leclerc and Carrefour stations Market do a nice group shot at 1.504. In contrast, the Agip station in the Mionnay area on the A46 has a price of 1.739. For the SP 95 E10, Auchan Massieux (1.561) is doing well while the Agip station on the Haut-Bugey area in Ceignes on the A40 rises to 1.849 euros per liter. Swear In the department, the Cora de Choisey station near Dole is the best placed for diesel (1.509) as for the E10 (1.549). At the other end of the spectrum is the Agip de l’Aire du Jura station on the A39 in Arlay (1,779 and 1,879). (1) Price updates can occur at any time of the day.

Real-time fuel prices at the pump In order to be able to compete between the distribution networks (oil companies, large and medium-sized stores, independents) and obtain supplies at the lowest price, consumers can consult the website prix-carburants.gouv.fr government, created on January 1, 2007. This site lists the fuel prices charged in real time at service stations. The declaration of the prices charged, for any manager of a fuel point of sale having sold at least 500 cubic meters of SP95, diesel, E85, GPLC, SP95-E10, SP98 fuels, is compulsory. These prices should be updated as soon as they are subject to change.