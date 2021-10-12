which appliances consume the most in the bedroom?

After a historic increase in the price of gas in France, it will soon be electricity to explode your budget. According to The world, Barbara Pompili announced to expect “an increase of around 12%” by the beginning of the year 2022. The Minister of Ecological Transition, however, stressed that the government was working to ensure that French citizens “do not are not too impacted “by this measure. “We looked until very recently to find the best way to help to reach as many people as possible. I’m not going to make you the Prime Minister’s announcements in his place, but we have thought about what the aid concerns the most. people, ”she added.

Faced with this increase in energy prices, there is an infinite number of good practices to put in place on a daily basis to limit your expenses. Recently, Planet listed the household appliances that consume the most in your living room, an essential living room in your daily life. Disconnecting the most energy-hungry is a first step in reducing your electricity bill. You can also do this in your bedroom!





What are the most energy-intensive appliances in your bedroom?

While you are naturally not going to reprogram your clock radio every night before bed, you can replace your over-consuming light bulbs or unplug the hobby devices that consume the most. Where to start ? In the slideshow above, find out which appliances consume the most in your room. The information, expressed in Watts and accompanied by a purely indicative daily consumption estimate, comes from a file from Loubatas, an environmental protection association.

To adapt the amounts to your own use of electronic and household appliances, the organization recommends that you perform the following calculation: Power of the device in Watts (W) + Usage time (hours / day) = daily electricity consumption in watt hours (Wh).