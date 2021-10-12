Who is Adam Warlock, the character played by Will Poulter?

James Gunn has just confirmed the presence of Will Poulter in the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3. Who will he embody?

Released in 2017 on our screens, Guardians of the Galaxy vol.2 introduced a new character to the MCU through a post-credit scene. If the sequence has since been forgotten by ordinary people, the announcement of a new actor in the cast of the third film awakens some memories. As confirmed by James Gunn, Will Poulter will meet the team led by Peter Quill in this third installment. The actor, whom we met in the saga The labyrinth, will play Adam Warlock. But who is this new character?

An enigmatic post-credit scene

After destroying Ego, and escaping the armies of the High Golden Priestess, the Guardians bid farewell to Yondu alongside the pests who have come to pay him a final tribute. Dark background, this is the end of this second part of the adventures of the Guardians of the Galaxy. But after the credits, the most assiduous fans could discover a scene supposed to give some clues about the return of Peter Quill, Gamora, Rocket, Drax and Groot on our screens. We find the Priestess, played by Elizbeth Debicki. She announces that she has created something that aims to destroy Guardians of the Galaxy. If it was not shown to us directly, many understood that it was Adam Warlock.

A recurring character in comics

Adam Warlock is a recurring glossy protagonist. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, it first appears in the Fantastic Four # 66 in September 1967. It is the creation of four scientists, a perfect life form developed from artificial genetic material. A formidable fighter and expert in martial arts, he can adapt to his opponent and defeat him in no time. He also has an increased knowledge of the universe, far more than most mortals. He possesses superhuman strength and is endowed with telepathy. It can fly, move faster than light, and drain sources of cosmic energy. In short, he is overkill.





A new enemy or a strong ally?

If his origins diverge a bit from those of the comics, we can expect the James Gunn film to take up much of his extraordinary abilities. He should nevertheless place them at the service of the Golden High Priestess and thus help her fight the Guardians. Nevertheless, to stick to the personality of the protagonist on paper, we can expect a few twists and turns. In the various issues, he has repeatedly helped certain Avengers, like the Hulk or Spider-Man.

An imminent shoot

To find out what sauce will be eaten this new character, it will still take patience. The quarrels between James Gunn and the big-eared firm greatly delayed the production of this third chapter. The pandemic will also have impacted the filming. Still, filming should start in just a few weeks, according to the director’s tweet. He announces :

“Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and a wonderful guy. See you in a few weeks ”

As a reminder, the film is scheduled for May 3, 2023. It will still be directed by James Gunn and will mark the return of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista on our screens. The actors should nevertheless be in the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder, fourth and perhaps last installment of the adventures of the Norse god. In any case, we will wait patiently with Awesome Mixtape Vol. 2 in the ears.

