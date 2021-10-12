WHO recommends additional dose of vaccine for immunocompromised people

By SudOuest.fr with AFP

Posted on 10/11/2021 4:37 PM

Updated on 10/12/2021 at 11:54 a.m.

A WHO expert committee on Monday recommended giving an additional dose of Covid vaccine only to people “moderately or severely immunocompromised”, for all licensed vaccines

Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) were careful to explain Monday that it was not a question of recommending a third dose for the general population, for which the organization continues to recommend a moratorium until ” at the end of the year, to release doses and give them to countries where the vaccination rate remains much too low.

It is only on November 11 that experts from the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on immunization will address the issue.

“The recommendation we are giving now is that people who are immunocompromised be given an additional dose,” to boost their immune response to the level of protection required to prevent them from developing severe forms of the disease requiring hospitalization or causing death, a explained Dr Kate O’Brien, director of the vaccination department at the WHO, during a press briefing.

The immunocompromised people – whose defense system of the human body is not strong enough – had been excluded from clinical trials which made it possible to determine the vaccination protocols. “This third dose (the vaccines authorized by the WHO require 2 initial doses, with the exception of the Janssen vaccine which only requires one) should be separated from the second by one to three months”, explained the Dr. O’Brien.

The same committee said a third dose, for those 60 years of age or older, was needed for patients who have been immunized with anti-Covid vaccines from Chinese companies Sinovac and Sinopharm. The third dose should be “preferably with the same product, but can also be done with another,” said Kate O’Brien. WHO experts explained that countries should first aim to maximize the number of people who received both doses, in order to administer the third dose to those over 60 years of age.

Sinopharm and Sinovac

China’s Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines are used in 70 and 37 countries and territories, respectively, including several countries in Latin America, Africa and Asia, according to an AFP count.

Explaining the reasons that prompted WHO experts to make these decisions regarding the two Chinese vaccines, Dr Joachim Hombach, executive secretary of SAGE, explained that there was “evidence of more limited protection among the elderly population, in particular among the very old ”. For his part, the president of SAGE, Dr Alejandro Cravioto, clarified that most of the information that allowed the experts to make these decisions concerning the two Chinese vaccines comes from Latin America.





The WHO has approved the two messenger RNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-Biontech, the two Chinese vaccines from Sinopharm and Sinovac, the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson and that from Astrazeneca. A decision is expected soon for the vaccine developed by the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech.

The organization wants 40% of the population of each country to be vaccinated by the end of the year and 70% by the middle of 2022, but while some disadvantaged countries are in dire need of vaccines, others have them. sufficient but face the skepticism of a part of the population, as in Switzerland, which hesitates to be vaccinated.

For Kate O’Brien, this reluctance to be vaccinated against Covid, which contrasts with the fact that several decades ago people did not hesitate to be vaccinated against other diseases such as polio, is mainly due to fact that “we live in a very different world today”, in which “one of the big problems is the dissemination of false information”.