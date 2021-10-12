Why is Railcoop going to postpone the launch of a Bordeaux-Lyon train via Limousin and Allier for six months?

One ad can hide another. A few days after congratulating itself on having obtained the essential railway company license to run trains, Railcoop indicates on Monday that it will not be able to meet its great goal of a Bordeaux-Lyon open to travelers in mid-2022 . A train that will serve several towns in Limousin and Allier.

Postponed to December 2022

“The launch of Railcoop’s first passenger line will ultimately be postponed for six months, as the cooperative has not obtained the train paths requested from SNCF Réseau. […] The Bordeaux-Lyon line will therefore be launched for the 2023 annual service, ie December 11, 2022 ”, it is written in a press release.

Railcoop specifies: “Of all the traffic requests formulated, only 55% have been met. […] The rest of the paths are either quite simply not filled or partially filled, with in particular origin-destination pairs which differ from the initial request. “

The train paths are the time slots allocated to each train to run. And they are managed by SNCF Réseau, an offshoot of the SNCF in charge of infrastructure. To put it simply, the young cooperative does not have what it asks for from the historic company …





Bad will at SNCF Réseau?

From there to seeing ill will here, and animosity there … This is what the rest of the Railcoop press release suggests: “this inability of the infrastructure manager to offer train paths to a new railway company raises questions. whereas the opening of the market is supposed to be effective since December 2020 ”.

Railcoop intends to return to the charge soon to obtain its famous train paths – initially, three Bordeaux-Lyon round trips per day had been requested. The cooperative threatens to seize the Transport Regulatory Authority, and calls for a “collective mobilization” of its supporters and members. There are many: at the start of 2021, Railcoop was able to reach 1.5 million euros in share capital thanks to local authorities and interested individuals.

The reestablishment on this transverse line of a passenger service abandoned by the SNCF at the turn of the 2000s was erected as a strong symbol by Railcoop. The cooperative company wishing to represent an alternative to the incumbent operator by positioning itself on offers that no longer exist.

Freight maintained next month

In the same spirit, Railcoop confirms that it will launch its freight activity next month with a link between Toulouse and Aveyron. On October 6, she posted a job offer on the Internet to recruit a freight train driver. The schedule is sometimes wide, sometimes tight.

