why Xavier Bertrand finally decided “on his own” to participate in the Congress of Republicans

It’s the end of a long suspense. Monday, October 11, on the set of TF1, Xavier Bertrand decided to submit to the Congress of the Republicans party, intended to designate the candidate who will represent the right in the presidential election. In interview at Figaro published on September 30, the president of Hauts-de-France nevertheless saw in this option “a primary in disguise”.

Before taking on this about-face, Xavier Bertrand hesitated a lot. “He asked for everyone’s opinion, including on the Telegram loop of his supporters”, advances his entourage to the political service of France Televisions. “There were many who he consulted, but he made his decision on his own”, underlines Pierre-Henri Dumont, deputy secretary general of LR and support of the former minister, joined by franceinfo. “Among his team, we each gave our point of view and he remained very silent, also comments François Durovray, one of his spokespersons and president of the departmental council of Essonne. We all discovered his choice while watching the TV news.”

“I didn’t know anything before the interview, assures Senator LR Dominique Estrosi-Sassone. He fed his thoughts from Sunday evening after having raised several opinions. ” Ultimately, his decision has “delighted” everyone around him, reports François Durovray. And for good reason, it has the merit of sending a message from “gathering”, the watchword within his campaign team, in order to be able to leave united in case of victory and challenge Emmanuel Macron. This is also what the person justified during his visit to TF1: “I want to bring together all the French, so I have to start with my political family”, assumed Xavier Bertrand.

Subscribers @The Republicans very clearly refused a primary. I will present my project to them and they will decide. I want to bring together all the French, so I must first bring my political family together. # JT20H pic.twitter.com/ywxn6l6ZWB – Xavier Bertrand (@xavierbertrand) October 11, 2021

“Xavier Bertrand’s concern about a primary was to spend weeks showing the differences between us rather than the meeting points, estimates François Durovray. As long as the differences remain within the framework of a congress, they are undoubtedly less exposed. ” Same analysis on the side of Pierre-Henri Dumont, who sees in the participation of Xavier Bertrand in the congress of December 4 “the only way to get together as quickly as possible”.





According to his close guard, Xavier Bertrand tried to the end to rally the other candidates to his cause. “He is the only one able to unite to win this presidential election, estimates François Durovray. We could have hoped that some would see this evidence … “ In a survey published at the end of September, commanded by the Republicans party from 15,000 right-wing supporters, Xavier Bertrand thus tops the candidates best placed to access the second round of the presidential election with 45% of favorable responses. But despite a desire on the part of the president of Hauts-de-France to rally around his candidacy before the congress, “there was no meeting with the other candidates”, regrets François Durovray.

Another weighty argument, mentioned by his team and which can explain Xavier Bertrand’s decision: the risk, by ignoring this method of appointment, of not having a candidate from the right in the second round of the presidential election . “If Xavier Bertrand is not a candidate, the LR party runs a risk of disappearing, thus slices Pierre-Henri Dumont. If the right is not in the second round, the party explodes, it’s that simple. “

According to him, the polls and the campaign dynamics seem favorable to Xavier Bertrand. “For the first time, an Ifop poll published on Monday gave Xavier Bertrand in a position to be in the second round, tied with Marine Le Pen. This is the first poll since February 2017 which gives the right to the second round “, he enthuses. In this poll, her colt is credited with 16% of the voting intentions in the first round, or as much as the candidate of the National Rally. They are neck and neck behind Emmanuel Macron (25%).

“Xavier Bertrand is aware that from the moment there are several LR candidates, we can be wiped off the map “, supports the president of the departmental council of Essonne. For Dominique Estrosi-Sassone, whose opinion agrees with that of Pierre-Henri Dumont, participation in the LR Congress of Xavier Bertrand was quite simply a question of life and death for his political family. “It is survival in 2022 that is at stake.”