Why Xavier Bertrand will finally participate in the LR congress

After saying the exact opposite, the boss of Hauts-de-France has announced that he will appear at the congress which will appoint the representative of the right in 2022. But the game is not yet won.

A suspense lifted this Monday evening. “I will participate in this congress”, explained Xavier Bertrand on TF1, after having, last September 30, affirmed that he did not wish to participate in “this confrontation”. His decision is explained in particular by the fact that he hoped that Valérie Pécresse and Michel Barnier, his main competitors, would withdraw for his benefit. Without success.

Relief

“This congress is the only way to have a right and center candidate for the presidential election,” even said the boss of Hauts-de-France on Monday. The announcement was greeted with relief on the party benches, as was LR number one Christian Jacob.

Same story among his opponents in Congress like Eric Ciotti, who greeted “with force” this initiative.

The turnaround of the former Minister of Labor is total when he called there are still ten days “to come together behind” his candidacy.

“Primary, congress, what’s the difference? It’s what we call ‘playing on words’,” says our columnist Matthieu Croissandeau.

“In both cases, it is a vote to decide between the candidates. The only difference is that the congress is a closed primary, reserved only for activists, while the primary was something more open to supporters,” he explains.





Being able to be financially supported by the party

Among the reasons for this change of course, there is the financing of the campaign by the party, around 8 million euros, very far from the finances of La Manufacture, Xavier Bertrand’s micro-party.

The elected representative also wanted to appear as the unifier of his camp while more and more within the right were worried about the possibility of having two candidates on the starting line.

Find members’ votes

The boss of Hauts-de-France will now have to convince activists that he can be their champion for 2022. And it is not yet won.

The 80,000 up-to-date members of the membership could not forgive him for having left the party in 2017. Well aware of this handicap, Xavier Bertrand has planned to increase the number of trips – up to two days a day until December 4, date of the congress.

“He tried to the end to engage in a balance of power, but he underestimated his rivals, in particular Valérie Pécresse and Michel Barnier. The situation was becoming untenable. He could no longer go it alone on pain of passing for a divisor, a bad player “, analyzes Matthieu Croissandeau.

On the menu of these 8 weeks of campaign which are announced, probable televised debates to convince and highlight what the former minister considers his trump card, his weight in the polls.

Regularly given slightly in front of Michel Barnier and Valérie Pécresse, the former deputy was for the first time on Monday placed by IFOP for Sud Radio at 16%, tied with Marine Le Pen, therefore able to access the second round.