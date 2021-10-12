Wijnaldum impressed by Verratti at PSG – Canal Supporters PSG 24-7

PSG returns to Ligue 1 this Friday by hosting Angers at the Parc des Princes as part of the 10th day of Ligue 1. Mauricio Pochettino will have to do without all his South American internationals, who will play at the same time on the other side of the world, but can count on Wijnaldum. The former Liverpool player, frustrated at not playing anymore, will want to find a place in the Parisian eleven. Asked by the FIFA website, the midfielder expressed his joy at playing with Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti.





Playing with Messi? Seeing excellence up close is a difficult experience to describe. He is one of the best players in history. To see him train every day is a real honor. And then as a person, he’s really good. Everyone at PSG is very happy to have him in the squad. It really boosted the club. I am very lucky to be his teammate.

The three best players in the world? Everyone says Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo because they have been sharing the status of the best player in the world for 15 years. Every year the third player is different. People immediately think of midfielders and forwards. But there are also excellent defenders. Van Dijk is one of them. Today, I play with Marco Verratti at PSG. He too is phenomenal. People do not place him among the very best because his role is not to score goals or give lots of assists. But what he does day to day in training and in matches is absolutely magnificent.