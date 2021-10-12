Will SMR mini nuclear reactors conquer the world?

Emmanuel Macron confirmed this when announcing his France 2030 plan: France will invest one billion euros in the development of small modular reactors (PRM) or Small modular reactor (SMR). Less expensive to build, more secure, easily integrated into the grid, these mini-reactors are the perfect carbon-free alternative to coal or gas power plants which will have to shut down in the coming years. Can France, which has its own project called Nuward, come out on top?

The race to gigantism seems well and truly over in the nuclear industry. The trend today is towards “Small modular reactor»(SMR), small modular reactors (PRM) with a power of 50 to 250 MW, ie 10 times less powerful than a conventional plant – the Flamanvile EPR currently in operation. construction will have a power of 1,650 MW.

Many projects are thus under development around the world. The start-up NuScale Power, supported by private investors and the Department ofenergy of the United States, thus received the approval of its design by the American Safety Authority (NRC) in 2020. Russia, which has just launched its first floating power plant with two 35 MW reactors, is also working on a land-based concept. South Korea, China or even Rolls-Royce are also working on small modular reactors (PRM).

In France, the mini-nuclear reactor benefits from the support of Emmanuel Macron, who announced an investment of one billion euros in nuclear energy in the France 2030 plan. France has its own project, called Nuward. This small 2 x 170 MW reactor is the result of a collaboration between the French Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), EDF, Naval Group and TechnicAtome.

Replace coal-fired power plants

While many projects are under study for the nuclear power of the future, including fusion or thorium, PRMs have the advantage of operating on a proven concept: pressurized water. ” Overall, an SMR [petits réacteurs modulaires, ndlr] is a nuclear plant classic miniature, summarizes Jean-Michel Ruggieri, head of the SMR program at CEA. These mini-reactors have many advantages: they can be assembled in the factory, which reduces the cost and duration manufacturing, are easily integrated into the network and produce carbon-free and easily controllable energy “.

Zero radioactive release even in the event of a serious accident

According to the expert, these small modular reactors would be perfectly suited to replace power plants in coal or gas, which have a similar power (around 250 to 400 MW). In addition, since the power is lower, there is less heat to be evacuated in the event ofaccident, which means that safety systems based on passive natural convection can be used, ” that is to say that we do not need an electrically operated pump to cool the plant », Explains Jean-Michel Ruggieri. However, it was precisely the failure of the cooling system that had notably caused the Fukushima accident. No need for a huge enclosure either. concrete as for the EPR: a simple metal cover is enough to guarantee “zero radioactive release” even in the event of a serious accident, certifies Jean-Michel Ruggieri.





THE’Akademik Lomonosov is a Russian 70 MW floating nuclear power plant developed by Rosatom. © Rosatom

Heat or hydrogen production

These mini-reactors meet a real demand, highlights EDF. ” As countries go shut down their coal plants, they will have to replace them with clean and reliable energy », Supports Jean-Michel Ruggieri. The wind turbines or solar panels, which are intermittent energies, must indeed be supplemented by easily controllable power plants, which can be started up quickly in the event of a lack of power. wind or from Sun. SMRs (or PRMs) can also provide electricity to regions that are isolated or have little connection to the grid. Canada, in particular, has a real SMR deployment plan because it does not have an interconnected network like in France. Beyond electricity, SMRs can also meet specific needs for industry, heat production, seawater desalination or the manufacture ofhydrogen. Some are even considering SMRs to fuel bitcoin farms !

Not before 2035

Even though it is a proven technology, SMRs have to go through a whole phase of certification to validate their design or their security systems. Which takes, at the very least, 8 to 10 years. However, some projects seem to be more advanced than others. In June, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) officially approved the construction of a demonstration small modular reactor (SMR) ACP100 at the Changjiang nuclear power plant in Hainan province, China. The French Nuward project will not be available before 2030 or 2035, recognizes Jean-Michel Ruggieri. But, for the expert, no question of talking about delay. ” On the contrary, the timing is perfect, because we will arrive just when coal-fired power stations reach the end of their life. “. France should not be the first concerned, however, given its already well-developed nuclear industry. But Nuward is targeting several countries in Europe, such as the Czech Republic, Estonia, Poland and Finland. Gulf countries, such as Jordan, would also be very interested.

NuScale is developing 75mW mini-reactors that can be combined up to 12 in one power plant. © NuScale

Competitive energy

There remains the question of cost. As the power station is smaller and the design is simpler, the construction is obviously much cheaper. Depending on the size and technology, estimates vary between 100 million and 1.5 billion euros, against 24 to 26 billion for the Hinkley Point project in England for example. NuScale advance, for its part, operating and maintenance costs lower than those of the main 25% of major US nuclear power plants. But, according to Jean-Michel Ruggieri, the difference should not be significant.

” Rather, the history of nuclear power has been to increase the size of reactors to reduce the cost per kilowatt hour. We therefore try to compensate for the smaller size by seeking a very modular design and by maximizing the part that could be done in the factory. », Explains in the echoes Bernard Salha, who heads R&D at EDF.

The future of nuclear power may however be played out on these famous SMRs. Because, despite the progress of the merger on the ITER experimental reactor, nothing says that this technology will one day lead to marketable reactors.