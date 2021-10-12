Windows 11: how to install the Microsoft OS on an incompatible PC?

Your computer does not display the minimum requirements to install Windows 11 on it? Never mind, an official method exists to force the update from Windows 10.

We know this since the officialization of Windows 11, the new Microsoft OS requires some prerequisites which can be very restrictive for the owners of a PC always in the race, but which accuses all the same the weight of the years. The most blocking point is undoubtedly the TMP 2.0 chip which is presented as being essential to benefit from the secure functionalities of the new operating system. If it is found on most motherboards sold since 2016, many PC owners find that their computer cannot benefit from the update to Windows 11 because of its absence.

Microsoft gives the (registry) keys to force Windows 11 to install

In practice, however there is a way around the problem, and one can be surprised that it is Microsoft which provides it. Indeed, the Redmond firm has been rather categorical with respect to its desire to secure Windows 11, by promoting the TMP 2.0 chip. But faced with the discontent of part of the PCiste community, the publisher has decided to publish itself a method to install the OS on machines that are not eligible for base.

“If you choose to install Windows 11 on a device that does not meet these requirements and you accept and understand the risks, you can create the following registry key values ​​and bypass the TPM 2.0 check (TPM 1.2 minimum is required) as well as the family and the model of the central unit ”, can we read on

Microsoft’s website support page.

The handling to be carried out is not without risk for the machine : it is a fact that must be borne in mind before realizing it. It requires opening the PC registry editor – for example by typing “regedit” in the search bar – going to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE SYSTEM Setup MoSetup and creating a new key called “AllowUpgradesWithUnsupportedTPMOrCPU” in The quotation marks. The key type must be “REG_DWORD” and its value must be 1.





Microsoft adds that “Serious problems can occur if you modify the registry incorrectly using Registry Editor or another method.” These problems may require you to reinstall the operating system. Microsoft cannot guarantee that these problems can be solved. Edit the registry at your own risk. “

Once these steps have been taken, all you have to do is restart the computer and search for an upgrade via the Start menu> Settings> Update and security> Windows Update> Check for updates. If the registry key was created correctly, your machine should be offered to upgrade to Windows 11. All you have to do is install it.

Going back to Windows 10 is still possible

Finally, be aware that if you are having difficulty with Windows 11 due to the limitations of your computer, Microsoft gives you 10 days to go back to Windows 10. Find out how to do it here.

