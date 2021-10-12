With France 2030, Macron dreams of a future green and modern president

The head of state presents this Tuesday a plan of tens of billions of euros to develop technologies of the future in the next decade. A way of placing oneself above the fray in the debate between pro and anti-nuclear for 2022.

A green modernizer. In the Elysée village hall on Tuesday, the Head of State will unveil his investment plan called “France 2030” in front of an audience of political figures and civil society, including students and business leaders . The objective: to invest 30 to 50 billion euros over five years in technologies of the future, a good part of which will be directed towards ecological transition. Nuclear power, hydrogen, low-carbon aircraft, or even small nuclear reactors are fully part of this bet on the future.

A plan in the form of entry into the campaign, for those who have not yet formalized their candidacy for their own succession.

“It’s already the campaign, we are preparing to attend a real electoral speech,” said Maine-et-Loire deputy Matthieu Orphelin for BFMTV.com.

Six months before the presidential election, and in the midst of a crisis over the cost of energy, Emmanuel Macron is already looking ahead after 2022. One of the last acts of his mandate shows the tone of his campaign: an image of a reformer, projects to be continued, in the face of candidates who deplore the “decline” of France. This envelope of tens of billions comes in addition to the recovery plan of 100 billion euros launched in 2020.

SMRs to stand out on the right

Greening while re-industrializing, such is the balancing act that Emmanuel Macron is preparing to carry out. “We want a balanced approach at LaREM. And this, unlike oppositions which are either on the pro-nuclear right, but with a completely dated and backward-looking anti-renewable discourse, or on the far-left, anti-nuclear, with an irresponsible discourse for security of supply. of France ”, explains the referent in charge of the ecological transition of LaREM, the deputy of Isère Jean-Charles Colas-Roy for BFMTV.com.

Faced with the right and the far right, which, from Valérie Pécresse to Xavier Bertrand, via the probable candidate Éric Zemmour, have redeclared their love for nuclear power in recent weeks, the president takes the opportunity to score points.





And to stand out on a regal campaign theme, Emmanuel Macron wants to bet on SMR (Small modular reactors), these small nuclear reactors which have the advantage of being easy to build and maintain, and the disadvantage of not yet to exist. This could be the case in France within a decade. Americans, Chinese, Russians and French have been working on this technology for several years.

“It is not very courageous”, estimates Julien Aubert, the Republican deputy of Vaucluse, for BFMTV.com.

“Talking about SMR makes it possible to talk about nuclear power by bypassing the real subject which is the EPR”, he points out. In the Channel, the Flamanville EPR is suffering from heavy construction delays, with commissioning scheduled for 2023 against… 2012 and ever increasing costs.

Thus, the Head of State sends pledges to the pro-nuclear right by playing the card of technological novelty. And this, regardless of the costs incurred. As early as September, Xavier Bertrand accused the Head of State of “campaigning with France’s checkbook”, while Valérie Pécresse accused him at the end of September of “burning the cash register”.

“Energy sobriety”: the forgotten debates according to EE-LV

On the side of environmentalists, it is believed that the government is in the wrong fight. “It is the usual and backward-looking French vision to say that technology and nuclear power will save the country,” criticizes Maine-et-Loire deputy Matthieu Orphelin, describing this trend as a “headlong rush.”

“The government forgets each time a theme: energy sobriety”, regrets this support from Yannick Jadot, the environmental candidate for the presidential election.

According to him, spending should be lowered in terms of reducing energy renovation or alternatives to the car.

“Me, I am anti-nuclear because a reactor, it can blow up our face, let us remember Fukushima”, declared Yannick Jadot on Franceinfo this Monday morning. The MEP EE-LV promised, if he accedes to the Elysee Palace, that France would get out of nuclear power “in 20 years”, affirming not to be blocked on this date.