World Cup 2022: Germany, qualified for the World Cup, sends a message: “We want to be world champions”

For Germany, the hour of revenge has already come. Eliminated three years ago in Russia after a surprise defeat on Matchday 3 of the group stage against South Korea (0-2), Mannschaft, last in its group at the 2018 World Cup despite its title holder status, sent a message. By easily beating North Macedonia (4-0), Germany was the first European team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

The day after the coronation of the Blues, winners in 2018, during the League of Nations, Germany is already showing its ambitions for the next World Cup in Qatar: to win a fifth star and equal Brazil, the record holder of the competition. “This early qualification will strengthen our self-confidence. Obviously we now want to be world champions“Kai Havertz said on Monday evening at RTL Germany.

We are on a good track but there is still work to be done

A key player in Bayern Munich’s midfielder Leon Goretzka is an ambitious player on a daily basis. But prefers to remain humble when the question of the next World Cup is raised. “To get back to the highest level in the world, we still have a bit of work to do. There are a lot of things we need to do better. We have the qualities, that’s undeniable, but collectively we must continue to work and sweat all together. We are on a good track but there is still work to be done“, he clarified.





For his fifth meeting as manager, Hansi Flick has never yet experienced defeat and shared points with his opponent. Winner of the 2020 Champions League with Bayern Munich, less than a year after taking over from Niko Kovac, the 56-year-old German technician is riding a very positive dynamic. His team too. Indeed, the mayonnaise between talented young thumbs and leaders has already taken.

Against North Macedonia, Thomas Müller, dismissed after the 2018 World Cup then recalled before the Euro this summer by Joachim Löw, the predecessor of Hansi Flick, was at the heart of the game. Then with in particular Kai Havertz (22 years old), Karim Adeyemi (19) or Jamal Musiala (18), the Mannschaft can believe in a bright future. In any case, she will have exactly thirteen months to try to return to the world summit.

