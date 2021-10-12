World Cup 2022: Hansi Flick, history and years of lead: Should Germany be among the favorites in Qatar?

First qualified on the field for the 2022 World Cup, will Germany be able to compete for the title in Qatar? After three dark years, the four-time world champions are starting to believe in their star, but new manager Hansi Flick has warned: “The road will be long“. The” Mannschaft “has its mind for it. Relaunched by Flick, the players rely on the glorious past of their selection, constant at the highest level for almost 70 years. But the current group must forge a confidence, lost since the disaster of the 2018 World Cup (elimination in the first round).

Follow a full year of sport and events on Eurosport for 69.99 euros!

The weight of history

Qualif. world Cup Finland dominate Kazakhstan and stay in contact with the Blues 2 HOURS AGO

By validating its ticket on Monday with a 4-0 victory in North Macedonia, Germany qualified for its 18th consecutive World Cup. Since 1954, the FRG, then reunified Germany, has finished 12 times in the last four, played eight finals, and won four titles. No team in the world, not even five-time world champion Brazil, can show such consistency.

Manuel Neuer, the captain, repeats that a German team “always” goes to a tournament to win it. “We want to get back to the top“, said the 2014 world champion,”and we have to get ready to play the title. Being world champions is a realistic goal.“

Germany celebrates 2014 World Cup victory Credit: Panoramic

The Hansi Flick “Effect”

Five matches, five wins, 18 goals scored, only one conceded. Against admittedly modest opponents, Hansi Flick did not miss his debut. He especially instilled a new state of mind, and warmed the atmosphere by launching several players under 20 years old.

He himself believes that the mayonnaise has taken well: “The team has progressed. We have seen with what mentality it is now entering the field”, he rejoices, “we have little time to train and break in, the mind is all the more important“.”I think Hansi managed to put everything in place like two years ago at Bayern Munich“, commented Lothar Matthäus, selection record holder (150) and star consultant for German television.”Everything harmonizes well and the quality is there. “





Oliver Bierhoff and Hansi Flick Credit: Getty Images

“Years of lead”

But Germany has come a long way. At the 2018 World Cup, Löw had bet on a backbone of 2014 world champions. The result is known: historic elimination in the group stage, sealed by a 2-0 defeat against South Korea. Then it was the failed 2018 Nations League, with a last group place behind France and the Netherlands. Then a series of mediocre, even humiliating results, such as the 6-0 in Spain (League of Nations) in November 2020, and the defeat against North Macedonia last March (2-1).

The beginnings of Flick made us forget all of that. “Who would have believed it six months ago?“, raves Tuesday morning the daily FAZ in Frankfurt.”The last years of lead, under coach Joachim Löw, have given way to a new lightness.“

Joachim loew Credit: Getty Images

“A long way…”

On the chances of his team at the World Cup, Flick wants to be lucid: “If we stick to the quality of our players, we can simply say that they have the qualities to stand up to Italy, Spain, France or Belgium.“, he said.”There are areas where we need to make progress. We still have a long way to go back to the highest level in the world, but what I know is that with this mentality, we can do things.“

Construction sites? Bringing out a real goalscorer in one year will be difficult, even if Flick managed to restore confidence to Timo Werner (5 goals in 5 matches) this fall, despite his difficulties at Chelsea. And the defense does not give all the guarantees, especially in the corridors, where none of the side tested so far has really won.

Thomas Müller, Karim Adeyemi and Timo Werner Credit: Getty Images

Qualif. world Cup “Nobody managed to take the ball from him”: Nuno Mendes, lightning but logical rise 20 HOURS AGO