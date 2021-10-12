Worn by Cristiano Ronaldo, author of a hat-trick, Portugal crushes Luxembourg

Wary before meeting Luxembourg who had held the dragee high to Serbia (0-1) on Saturday, Portugal did not dawdle to dominate the Luxembourgers (5-0), this Tuesday evening, in group A of the qualifications to the 2022 World Cup.
Author of an early double (8th, 13th), Cristiano Ronaldo put the Lusitano team on the right track, before his Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes, well served by Bernardo Silva, tripled the bet with a cross strike from the right (17th).
If Anthony Moris temporarily deprived Ronaldo of a hat-trick by deflecting his acrobatic return with the tip of the glove (68th), the Luxembourg goalkeeper bowed on the next corner cut off by the head by João Palhinha (69th).
Frustrated by this parade, the five-time Ballon d’Or finally scored this longed-for third goal, beating Moris with a header, on a perfect cross from Ruben Neves (87th).
Portugal remains 2nd in Group A, one point behind Serbia, who beat Azerbaijan (3-1). But the formation of Fernando Santos, who will host Serbia on November 14 in the final day, has one more game to play in Ireland on November 11.
115
Cristiano Ronaldo has improved his record for national goals. Thanks to his 8th hat-trick, he has now scored 115 goals for the Portuguese shirt (including 16 penalties) in 182 caps.