worried, the French lower the heating

According to the latest edition of the Energy Mediator’s 2021 barometer, more and more households are in a situation of “energy poverty”.

The rise in gas and electricity prices is not recent and households are increasingly concerned about the impact of energy bills on their budget. This is the conclusion of the 2021 edition of the Energy Mediator’s barometer *.

Concretely, 84% of people questioned say they are concerned about their energy expenditure (+5 points compared to 2020). For 79% of them, energy bills represent a significant part of the budget, 8 points more than in 2020. A concern that is illustrated by changes in behavior.

Thus, 60% of French people (compared to 53% in 2020 and 30% in 2019) say they have reduced heating at home so as not to have to pay excessively high bills.

The greatest difficulties for 18-34 year olds, already observed in 2020, have become more pronounced: 74% have restricted their heating to reduce spending (+8 pts). As for 35-44 year olds, 66% have restricted heating.

Suddenly, 20% of households surveyed (compared to 14% in 2020) declare having suffered from the cold for at least 24 hours in their accommodation, 36% for financial reasons.

In addition, 25% of French people (compared to 18% in 2020) say they have encountered difficulties in paying certain gas or electricity bills. The 18-34 year-olds are once again the most affected this year: 46% of them say they have also had difficulties. They were 32% in 2020.





“I can only see the increase in fuel poverty. While the winter break will take effect on November 1, we can fear an increase in cuts for unpaid bills at the end of the truce. It is important that consumers are fully aware of it. their rights and the possible solutions to control the amount of their energy bills and avoid accumulating payment delays “, comments Olivier Challan Belval, national energy mediator.

A poorly known offer

Because if 9 out of 10 French people now know that they have the choice of their energy supplier, many are not familiar with the operating rules of the market and are struggling to find their way around.

For example, 49% of consumers mistakenly believe they have the right to revert to regulated gas prices if they leave them. Likewise, 27% wrongly believe that they cannot return to the regulated electricity tariff.

*: Survey carried out by the .becoming research institute from September 6 to 21, 2021 with a representative sample of 2016 French households interviewed electronically.